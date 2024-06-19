EURO 2024 – Scotland vs. Switzerland official line-ups and updates

EURO 2024 – Scotland vs. Switzerland official line-ups and updates

Michel Aebischer of Bologna will be hoping to make an impact again for Yann Sommer’s Switzerland, while Scotland must make up for their dismal EURO 2024 start.

It kicks off in Cologne at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

This is the second Group A game for these teams, as Switzerland began with a 3-1 victory over Hungary and Scotland were thrashed 5-1 by hosts Germany.

Bologna midfielder Aebischer scored a cracking goal in that opener, while Torino full-back Ricardo Rodriguez, Milan striker Noah Okafor and more Bologna players Dan Ndoye and Remo Freuler can all step up.

Inter goalkeeper Sommer is the grand old man of the squad.

Scotland are badly missing another Rossoblu player, injured Lewis Ferguson, and Ryan Porteous is suspended following his red card against Germany.

Scotland-Switzerland line-ups

Scotland: Gunn; Ralston, Hendry, Hanley, Tierney, Robertson; McTominay, Gilmour, McGregor, McGinn; Adams

Switzerland: Sommer; Schär, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Shaqiri; Aebischer, Ndoye, Vargas