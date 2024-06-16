EURO 2024: Scotland vs Switzerland: Tickets, TV channel and team news

The second round of group stage fixtures at Euro 2024 will begin with Group A again on Wednesday, which will see a bruised Scotland take on a Switzerland side teaming with Serie A stars in their squad.

Scotland were dealt a hammering blow in the tournament’s opening match, played against the hosts Germany at the Allianz Stadium in Munich. Steve Clarke’s side found themselves three goals and a player down by the half–time whistle, and were then exposed to a further German onslaught as Niclas Fullkrüg and Emre Can added Germany’s fourth and fifth for a 5-1 overall score.

Switzerland, meanwhile, put in an impressive 3-1 victory over the highly-rated Hungary in a performance that featured several Serie A delegates, including Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer, Torino defender Ricardo Rodriguez and a Bologna trident of Remo Freuler, Michel Aebischer and Dan Ndoye.

Euro 2024 – Scotland v Switzerland: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Euro 2024 – Scotland v Switzerland: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Euro 2024 – Scotland v Switzerland: Confirmed teams

Below are Scotland and Switzerland’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game.

Scotland squad EURO 2024

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Norwich), Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City), Scott McKenna (Copenhagen), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), James Forrest (Celtic), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Lewis Morgan (New York RB)

Forwards: Ché Adams (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Tommy Conway (Bristol City), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts)

Switzerland squad EURO 2024

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer (Inter), Yvon Mvogo (Lorient), Gregor Kobel (Dortmund)

Defenders: Leonidas Sterigou (Stuttgart), Silvan Widmer (Mainz), Nico Elvedi (Mönchengladbach), Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Cedric Zesiger (Wolfsburg), Fabian Schär (Newcastle)

Midfielders: Denis Zakaria (Monaco), Remo Freuler (Bologna), Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen), Steven Zuber (AEK), Vincent Sierro (Toulouse), Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Fabian Rieder (Rennes)

Forwards: Breel Embolo (Monaco), Noah Okafor (Milan), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg), Kwadwo Duah (Ludogorets), Dan Ndoye (Bologna), Zeki Amdouni (Burnley)