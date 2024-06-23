EURO 2024: Scotland vs Hungary – confirmed line-ups and live updates

The official line-ups have been confirmed as Scotland prepare to face Hungary in a decisive match in Group A at EURO 2024 on Sunday evening.

It is the final round of fixtures of the group stage, and both sides are at serious risk of being eliminated by the end of the night.

Scotland currently find themselves in third position in Group A with one point after two matches, thanks to Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland, while Hungary sit at the bottom after two consecutive losses against Germany and the aforementioned Switzerland.

Scotland can technically still finish the group in second, but they will need to beat Hungary, and will also require Switzerland to lose to Germany and also to overturn the goal difference by a factor of 6.

Both sides can still finish the group in third, but they will have to wait until the rest of the final group stage matches have been completed to see if they have qualified for the round of 16.

Kick off in all Group A matches this evening are due at 20.00 BST.

EURO 2024: Scotland vs Hungary – confirmed line-ups

Scotland (5-4-1): Gunn; Ralston, Hendry, Hanley, McKenna, Robertson; McGinn, Gilmour, McGregor, McTominay; Adams.

Hungary (3-4-2-1): Gulacsi; Botka, Orban, Dardai; Bolla, Styles, Schäfer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga.