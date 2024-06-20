Euro 2024 – Scotland vs Hungary: Tickets, TV channel and team news

It’s do or die time for Scotland at Euro 2024 as they take on Hungary in a must-win group clash on Sunday, June 23. Here’s all you need to know about tickets for the game, where to watch it on TV and streaming, and the confirmed teams.

Scotland failed to impress in their first outing at the European Championship, falling to hosts Germany in a dire 5-1 defeat, but they bounced back in their second match against Switzerland, picking up a point in a tense 1-1 draw.

Things have been even more difficult for Hungary, who fell to Switzerland in a tough 3-1 defeat in their first game before falling to Germany 2-0 in their second outing, leaving them bottom of Group A. They’ll need a decisive victory if they want to retain any hope of reaching the Round of 16.

Euro 2024 – Scotland vs Hungary: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Euro 2024 – Scotland vs Hungary: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Euro 2024 – Scotland vs Hungary: Confirmed teams

Below are Scotland and Hungary’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Norwich), Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City), Scott McKenna (Copenhagen), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), James Forrest (Celtic), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Lewis Morgan (New York RB)

Forwards: Ché Adams (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Tommy Conway (Bristol City), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts)

Hungary squad

Goalkeepers: Dénes Dibusz (Ferencváros), Péter Gulácsi (Leipzig), Péter Szappanos (Paks)

Defenders: Botond Balogh (Parma), Bendegúz Bolla (Servette), Endre Botka (Ferencváros), Márton Dárdai (Hertha Berlin), Attila Fiola (Fehérvár), Miloš Kerkez (Bournemouth), Ádám Lang (Omonoia), Zsolt Nagy (Puskás Akadémia), Loïc Négo (Le Havre), Willi Orbán (Leipzig), Attila Szalai (Freiburg)

Midfielders: Dániel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union), Mihály Kata (MTK Budapest), László Kleinheisler (Hajduk Split), Ádám Nagy (Spezia), András Schäfer (Union Berlin), Callum Styles (Sunderland), Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Forwards: Martin Ádám (Ulsan HD), Kevin Csoboth (Újpest), Kristofer Horváth (Kecskemét), Roland Sallai (Freiburg), Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros)