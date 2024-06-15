Euro 2024: Scotland Looked Like They’d Had Beer And Sausages With Fans – Ex-Netherlands Star

Former Netherlands international Youri Mulder has slammed Scotland’s performance in their 5-1 defeat to Germany and insisted that their players seem to have arrived at the tournament to just enjoy themselves with the fans.

Scotland are playing in their first major tournament in 26 years but it got off to the worst possible start on Friday night.

European Championship hosts Germany hammered Steve Clarke’s men, who looked clueless against a well-oiled team who made the most of Scotland’s lack of experience at the level.

Clarke promised ahead of the tournament that his team would show grit and determination but Mulder insisted that Scotland did not do anything of note at the Allianz Arena.

The Dutchman slammed Ryan Porteous’ red card just before the break and he feels the players seemed as if they were enjoying beer and sausages with the supporters ahead of the game.

Mulder told Dutch broadcaster NOS (via Voetbal Primeur): “They talked about showing courage and playing hard, but they didn’t do anything.

“Then you commit such a stupid foul.

“It looked as if they had stood on Marienplatz with the Scottish supporters, with white beer and sausages.”

Scotland will hope to get their tournament going when they take on Switzerland at the RheinEnergieStadion on Wednesday night.