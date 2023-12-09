Euro 2024: Scotland can learn from Arsenal progress and reach knockout stage - Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney returned from injury to play 49 minutes against Osasuna last week

Kieran Tierney believes Scotland can follow parent club Arsenal by learning from past disappointments and reach the Euro 2024 knockout stage.

The 26-year-old defender, who has just returned from injury on loan at Real Sociedad, is "buzzing" for club-mates currently leading the Premier League.

Tierney was in the Scotland squad that failed to qualify from their group at the Euro 2020 finals.

"We're hoping we can go there better equipped," he told BBC Scotland.

"I think the last Euros, first one in a while, really excited we got there, but there were times where we could have done better, been more composed, done different things - decision-making. We've got great players and it'll be tough, but I think we need to believe we can go through."

Tierney was part of the Arsenal side that were overtaken by Manchester City in the title run-in last season but thinks they are "a stronger team this season" and that the experience of last term had helped them grind out results.

He sees parallels with Scotland and the way Steve Clarke's squad - and their fans - have "clicked together".

While being drawn with Germany, Hungary and Switzerland - three teams higher than Scotland in the world rankings - means they are in "a tough group", Tierney suggests: "We've earned respect over the last few years with some of the results.

"To get the opening game as well in the Euros is amazing. Playing there against Germany will be one of the biggest games I think most of us will play in."

Tierney was "absolutely gutted" and "devastated" to miss Scotland's final qualifiers - and crucial matches for Sociedad both domestically and in the Champions League - after a hamstring injury sidelined him for two months.

"Injuries are never easy to accept, but when you've just joined a club, you're playing well, you're enjoying everything about it, you're happy, it's a little bit extra, more difficult to take," he said.

"But, once you do accept that, you get over it, everyone at the club was brilliant with me to help me get over it, to help me stay positive, and the time flew by as well."

Tierney was delighted to make his return in last week's 1-1 draw away to Osasuna in La Liga, playing the opening 49 minutes before being an unused substitute in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Andratx in the Copa del Rey.

Sixth-top Sociedad visit Villarreal on Saturday before Tuesday's Champions League trip to face Internazionale in Milan - a game that will decide which of the two qualify as group winners for the knockout stage.

"I know they hadn't been in the Champions League for a good few years, so to be part of that is why I wanted to come here," he said.

"You're in a tough, tough group. You've got last year's finalists in it. That's who we've got away from home in the last game to try and top the group, so it's a massive game and it would be a great achievement for the club if you could top the group.

"It's already a great achievement getting through."

Tierney hopes the coming months will be injury free as he dreams of the finals in Germany while continuing to learn Spanish, picking up a few Basque phrases on the way.

"For sure you want to go into the Euros feeling good about yourself, feeling match fit," he adds. "A lot of games under your belt the previous few months so you can be in the best condition."