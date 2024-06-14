Euro 2024: Scotland Advised On Dealing With Toni Kroos Threat

Former Scotland international Barry Ferguson has advised Steve Clarke’s men to get into the face of Germany star Toni Kroos and unsettle him with a few strong tackles during their Euro 2024 opener tonight.

Scotland will begin their Euro 2024 campaign by taking on host nation and European powerhouses Germany in Munich tonight.

Steve Clarke’s men will be determined to get a result against Germany and they will be wary of the threat veteran German midfielder Kroos carries.

Ferguson stressed that Kroos is a top-class player and believes that Scotland cannot afford to sit back and let the German midfielder play his natural game.

The Rangers legend advised Scotland players to tightly mark Kroos and give him the taste of some strong tackles to unsettle his game.

Ferguson pointed out that John McGinn and Billy Gimour have to take the extra responsibility in midfield to restrict Kroos from influencing the game for Germany tonight.

“He [Kroos] is a class act – but how do you stop him? Well I don’t think we can afford to sit off a player of his ability and let him have all of the space and time he likes on the ball”, Ferguson wrote in his Daily Record column.

“That’s just inviting trouble.

“For me, we have to get in his face, bite at his ankles, maybe bundle him over a couple of times.

“Listen, of course he’ll have dealt with all that before and nine times out of 10 he’ll handle it no bother.

“But it we can have McGinn all over him like a rash and Gilmour waiting to pick up the spares, then maybe that’s how we find the little chinks in the German armour that allow us to counter attack and perhaps sneak a famous goal.”

Kroos has featured in 109 international games for Germany in his career and it remains to be seen whether Steve Clarke’s men will be able to subdue the German midfielder tonight.