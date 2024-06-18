Euro 2024 roundup: 9 Arsenal players feature in opening round

Nine Arsenal players have featured in the opening round of Euro 2024 fixtures, with only two having to settle for a spot on the bench.

France’s William Saliba eyes the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D football match between Austria and France at the Duesseldorf Arena in Duesseldorf on June 17, 2024. (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

With the first round of Euro 2024 group games coming to an end on Tuesday night, nine of Arsenal’s 11 players at the tournament have featured for their countries so far.

Let’s have a look at how each of them did, and how their countries are faring after the opening games.

Group A

Euro 2024 Group A after Matchday 1

Kai Havertz and Kieran Tierney both made starts for Germany and Scotland respectively as the two teams faced off against each other in the tournament opener.

Both performed well, but Havertz came out on top, with a goal and an assist in Germany’s 5-1 victory.

Group B

Euro 2024 Group B after Matchday 1

David Raya was the first Arsenal player to have to settle for a spot on the bench, with Unai Simon selected ahead of him. Jorginho started for Italy against Albania later in the day, playing 90 minutes of their 2-1 win.

Group C

Euro 2024 Group C after Matchday 1

Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice both started in the 1-0 win over Serbia, with Saka playing 76 minutes and setting up the only goal, whilst Rice played the full 90. Aaron Ramsdale was on the bench behind Jordan Pickford.

Group D

Euro 2024 Group D after Matchday 1

Jakub Kiwior played 90 minutes for Poland as they lost 2-1 to the Netherlands, the first Arsenal player to end up on the losing side at the tournament.

William Saliba had more luck the following day, helping France to a 1-0 victory over Austria with 90 minutes in his first start at a major international tournament.

Group E

Euro 2024 Group E after Matchday 1

Group E is not going well for Arsenal’s participants. Oleksandr Zinchenko played 90 minutes against Romania and Leandro Trossard played 74 against Slovakia, but both ended up on the losing side.

They’ll each have a chance to turn things around against the other’s opponent next, before Ukraine play Belgium on the final day.

Group F

Arsenal don’t have any players in Group F, which features Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, and the Czech Republic. Neither Nuno Tavares nor Fabio Vieira were called up.