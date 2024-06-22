EURO 2024: De Roon unhappy with Netherlands’ disallowed goal vs France

Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon was frustrated by Netherlands’ disallowed goal against France last night.

Netherlands and France produced the first goalless stalemate of EURO 2024 on Friday night, but the Dutch had found the net in the second half through Xavi Simons.

Inter defender Denzel Dumfries, however, interfered with play in an offside position, so the goal was disallowed after a VAR check.

De Roon, who is watching the European Championship from home due to an injury suffered in a Coppa Italia Final against Juventus in May, protested with an Instagram story last night.

“How is that goal disallowed?” wrote the Atalanta midfielder.

De Roon, 33, played 46 games across all competitions with Atalanta in 2023-24 delivering five assists.

He was very unlucky, as a hamstring injury forced him to miss the Euros and Atalanta’s Europa League Final against Bayern Leverkusen, which La Dea won last month.

De Roon has one goal in 42 appearances with the Netherlands national team.