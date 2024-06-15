Euro 2024: Ronald Koeman Told He Can’t Ignore Micky van de Ven

Martijn Kaars, a former team-mate of Netherlands star Micky van de Ven, believes that the Tottenham Hotspur man is ready for a place in Ronald Koeman’s starting line-up at Euro 2024.

Van de Ven experienced an excellent first season in the Premier League with Tottenham, as he made 27 appearances for the London outfit.

His performances last season have earned him praise in his homeland and he is part of Koeman’s Euro 2024 squad.

The Tottenham star has made so far only one start for his national team, but his former Volendam team-mate Kaars thinks that he is ready to start games for the Netherlands at Euro 2024.

And Kaars believes that it is impossible for the Dutch manager to ignore the brilliant season Van de Ven had with Spurs in the last campaign.

“If you see what kind of season he has turned in, Koeman can’t really ignore him”, Kaars told Dutch outlet ESPN.nl.

“He is ready for a starting place at the European Championships.”

Koeman deployed the centre-back in a left-back role in the Netherlands’ last two games and now it remains to be seen which position the Dutch boss has in mind for the Spurs star at Euro 2024.