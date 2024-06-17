Euro 2024: Romania crushes Ukraine 0:3 in first game at tournament

Romania defeated the Ukrainian national football team at the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship, three goals to none.

Nicolae Stanciu opened the score on the 29th minute followed by goals by Razvan Marin and Denis Dragus on the 53rd and 57th minutes.

Ukraine's first shot on target came on the 77th minute.

The group stage match between Romania and Ukraine took place at the Munich Football Arena and was the first for both sides in the tournament.

As part of the group stage, Ukraine will face Slovakia on June 21 and Belgium on June 26.

