Euro 2024: Real Madrid’s Mbappe furious after teammate makes wrong decision vs Netherlands

France’s manager, Didier Deschamps, decided not to risk Kylian Mbappe in the recent game against the Netherlands which ended in a 0-0 draw.

It must be noted that Mbappe, who had recently joined Real Madrid, had broken his nose in a previous game against Austria, which required him to wear a protective mask.

“I don’t have to bluff. Kylian is getting better,” said Deschamps about his forward.

If it had been a decisive match, I might have thought differently even if it’s important to have Kylian’s sensations. After what happened, it was wiser that he stayed on the bench.”

Without Mbappe, France had a hard time turning their chances into goals. The Netherlands started the game strongly and almost scored in the first minute, but France’s goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, made a great save.

After that early scare, France had the best chance of the first half. Adrien Rabiot, who had a quick exchange with Marcus Thuram, made a clever run into the penalty box.

However, instead of taking a shot himself, he decided to pass to Antoine Griezmann, who was beside him. Unfortunately, the pass went wrong, and the opportunity was lost.

Mbappe was frustrated

Mbappe, watching from the bench, was furious to see what panned out.

Kylian Mbappe was furious after Adrien Rabiot missed a sitter.

Cameras captured the future Real Madrid forward launching himself from the bench and shouting some words, expressing his displeasure towards the decision of the midfielder, who also happens to be on Real Madrid’s agenda.

On the field, another Real Madrid player, Aurelien Tchouameni, had a great outing. He was calm and controlled with the ball and stayed in front of the defence to give N’Golo Kante and Rabiot more freedom to attack.

Tchouameni almost scored with a powerful header but was ultimately denied.

It is to be noted that Tchouameni had been out injured for over a month. This was his first appearance in the tournament since recovering from his injury, and he delivered a solid performance, showing his usual energy and skill.

In summary, France struggled without their star player, Mbappe, in a match where they had opportunities but couldn’t find the back of the net.

The Netherlands put up a strong fight and despite some promising moments from French players like Rabiot and Tchouameni, the game ended without any goals.

Deschamps’ decision to rest Mbappe was likely wise, given his recent injury, but it highlighted how crucial Mbappe is to France’s success.