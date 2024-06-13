Euro 2024: Ready With Solutions For Scotland Insists Germany Star

Germany star Florian Wirtz has claimed that his side have solutions ready for the challenge Scotland pose ahead of their Euro 2024 opener.

Scotland earned their place at Euro 2024 by coming out runners-up in their qualifying group, and Steve Clarke’s men lost only one game during the entire qualifying process.

On Friday, Scotland are set to face host nation Germany in their first game of the tournament in Munich, and they will be determined to begin their campaign in an impressive manner.

Wirtz, who is a key part of Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany team, stated that they have prepared thoroughly for the game and warned that they have solutions ready for the Scotland challenge.

The Bayer Leverkusen star also added that he and Jamal Musiala are players who always seek solutions during the game and stressed that they are not players that Scotland can take lightly.

“We have trained a lot for the game and have solutions ready – no matter what the opponent’s position is”, Wirtz said at a press conference.

“Jamal and I are players who look for solutions and cannot be easily counted out.”

Scotland have yet to win a competitive game against Germany and Clarke’s will be determined to make history on Friday.