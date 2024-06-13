Euro 2024 – Ranking the five favourites to win Young Player of the Tournament

After each European Championship, the Young Player of the Tournament is awarded to the best player under 21 years of age at the start of the calendar year.

Euro 2024 will see a whole host of bright young things compete this summer and we’ve ranked the five favourites to win the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Xavi Simons heads into Euro 2024 as an integral part of the Dutch set-up. Simons shone on loan at RB Leipzig during the 2023-24 campaign, scoring 10 times and providing 15 assists in a productive campaign in Germany.

The 21-year-old had ended the previous season as the Eredivisie’s leading scorer at PSV Eindhoven and is beginning to fulfil the vast potential first shown in the Barcelona academy. An all-action creative presence in the final third, Simons scored his first goal for the Netherlands in a 4-0 warm-up win over Iceland this week.

Xavi Simons was the ONLY player in Europe’s big five leagues with the following stats in 2023/24: ◉ 70+ shots

◉ 70+ chances created

◉ 70+ take-ons completed

◉ 70+ fouls won With a side order of 8 goals and 11 assists. 😮‍💨@Dominos_UK | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/9n6qthSkxd — Squawka (@Squawka) June 12, 2024

Jamal Musiala – Germany (10/1)

It feels like Jamal Musiala has been around forever. Already a four-time Bundesliga title winner at Bayern Munich and owner of 29 caps for the German national team, it’s easy to forget the midfielder only celebrated his 21st birthday in February.

The fluid footwork of Musiala will be a feature of Germany’s challenge this summer, as the host nation look to win a record-breaking fourth European Championship.

Lamine Yamal – Spain (7/1)

Lamine Yamal will set a new record this summer if – or when – he appears at Euro 2024. The 16-year-old will become the youngest-ever player to play at a European Championship, eclipsing Kacper Kozłowski who was 17 years and 246 days when he featured for Poland at Euro 2020.

Yamal’s rise has been extraordinary and the teenager is already a key figure for club and country. He scored seven goals and provided 10 assists for Barcelona in 2023-24, while he’s made a stunning start with Spain. After becoming La Roja’s youngest debutant and goalscorer, Yamal has provided six goal involvements (2G and 4A) in seven caps.

A special talent.

That Lamine Yamal assist for Ruiz 🤤#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/d9wmQg5M04 — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 10, 2024

Florian Wirtz – Germany (7/1)

Florian Wirtz will want to headline a major tournament in his home country having been the leading man of the Bundesliga season.

The 21-year-old was in sensational form for Bayer Leverkusen, as Die Werkself won a first-ever Bundesliga title without losing a single game. Wirtz scored 11 times and provided 11 assists for Leverkusen in the league alone, including a hat-trick in the title-clinching win over Werder Bremen.

He ended the 2023-24 campaign with 38 goals and assists in all competitions.

Jude Bellingham – England (3/1)

La Liga, Champions League, European Championship?

Jude Bellingham will want to conclude a dream debut season at Real Madrid with international honours with England, as the Three Lions head to Euro 2024 as favourites. Bellingham’s brilliance this season saw him named La Liga Player of the Season for 2023-24, as the dynamic driving force of Carlo Ancelotti’s Spanish and European champions.

Gareth Southgate is also expected to free the 20-year-old from his shackles, which could lead to a devastating tournament from Bellingham.

