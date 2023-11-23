Euro 2024 qualification: Wales drawn against Finland in play-off semi-final in Cardiff

Wales will face Finland in a Euro 2024 play-off semi-final on 21 March following Thursday's draw.

Rob Page's side will be at home in Cardiff for the one-legged tie.

If Wales win, they will be at home again against either Poland or Estonia five days later in a play-off final to reach the tournament in Germany.

Wales missed out on automatic qualification after the 1-1 draw with Turkey on Tuesday, coupled with Croatia's 1-0 win over Armenia.

While missing out on an automatic place was a blow, Wales at least had the security of a guaranteed play-off place, courtesy of their involvement in the top tier of the Nations League's most recent edition.

Wales have enjoyed success in recent play-offs, beating Austria and then Ukraine to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, qualifying for the tournament for the first time since 1958.

Their last meeting with Finland was in September 2021, when a depleted Wales were held to a goalless friendly draw in Helsinki - although Harry Wilson missed a penalty in that game.

More to follow.