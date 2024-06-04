EURO 2024 Preview: Can Spalletti Repeat Italy’s Historic Triumph?

Italy Euro 2024: Can Spalletti Mould the Azzurri into Contenders Again?

Italy enter Euro 2024 as defending champions, but a sense of trepidation hangs over the Azzurri camp. Roberto Mancini’s surprise departure last year ushered in a new era under Luciano Spalletti, and the team is still very much a work in progress.

Spalletti Takes the Helm After Dramatic Circumstances

Spalletti wasn’t supposed to be managing Italy. Fresh off a Serie A title with Napoli, he planned a relaxing sabbatical. However, Mancini’s shock exit and subsequent appointment by Saudi Arabia thrust Spalletti back into the spotlight. He inherited a team in disarray, having lost at home to England and trailing Ukraine in their qualifying group.

Spalletti’s reign hasn’t been without drama. A goalkeeping controversy, a midfield suspension due to a betting scandal, and a string of defensive injuries have all tested his resolve. One can’t help but wonder if that Tuscan vineyard is starting to sound appealing again!

Dimarco: The Unsung Hero in the Making?

Left-backs have a history of quietly excelling for Italy at major tournaments. Think Cabrini in ’82, Grosso in ’06, and Spinazzola at the last Euros. With Spinazzola struggling for fitness, Federico Dimarco, who’s impressed at Inter Milan, could be the next in that lineage. Spalletti has also taken a gamble on several inexperienced players, with 16 boasting fewer than 10 caps. Calafiori and Buongiorno are two youngsters hoping to capitalise on injuries at centre-back.

Photo IMAGO

Italy’s Strengths: Built on a Coaching Foundation

Italy’s Euro 2020 success was built on a watertight defence and a midfield trio of Verratti, Jorginho, and Barella controlling the tempo. While only a few of that starting XI remain, Spalletti still possesses a strong midfield core with Barella and his Inter teammate Frattesi offering dynamism. Donnarumma, despite a recent blip, remains a world-class keeper, and the full-backs are underrated assets.

However, this is a team in transition, much like Conte’s Euro 2016 side. Spalletti’s biggest strength might be his coaching acumen, just as it was for Conte.

Weaknesses Linger: Lack of Cutting Edge and Defensive Concerns

Eight games under Spalletti have seen four different scorers, but none have truly convinced. Immobile has been frozen out, while Scamacca and Raspadori offer contrasting styles yet haven’t fully established themselves. The Argentina-born Retegui briefly emerged as a contender, but Scamacca’s strong finish to the season has reignited the debate.

Italy won Euro 2020 without a prolific striker, but the lack of a settled option is a worry. More concerning are the absences of Berardi and an out-of-sorts Chiesa. The defence is untested at international level, and midfield lacks experience without Verratti, who’s now plying his trade in Qatar. Spalletti has a lot to juggle.

A Touch of Class: Spalletti Seeks Inspiration from Legends

In a unique move, Spalletti invited Italian playmaking legends Del Piero, Antognoni, Baggio, and Totti to training, hoping their creativity would rub off on the current crop. Whether it inspires the next generation or is a touch of sentimentality from Spalletti remains to be seen.

Italian Expectations: A Repeat Seems Unlikely

Spalletti himself acknowledges the challenge: “We are the defending champions, so we cannot back down.” Italy’s World Cup qualification woes make their Euro 2020 triumph seem like a distant memory. A tough group containing Spain and Croatia doesn’t make things easier, although reaching the quarter-finals, as they did in 2012 against similar opposition, would be considered a success.

Realistically, Spalletti hasn’t had enough time to fully implement his ideas. He’ll need more than the upcoming friendlies against Turkey and Bosnia-Herzegovina to truly mould this team into his vision. Italy might not retain their crown, but under Spalletti’s guidance, they’re on a path to forge a new identity.