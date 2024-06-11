Euro 2024 preview: Manchester United players in action this summer

Preparation is well underway for Euro 2024, with the 17th edition of Europe’s top international tournament kicking off on Friday, 14 June.

It all starts with the hosts Germany taking on a Scotland side that will include Manchester United’s Scott McTominay.

The Scots are one of five nations to have selected at least one Red in their squad heading to Germany.

Other nations worth watching throughout — if you want to stay updated with how United’s players are getting on — include England, Portugal, Turkey and Denmark.

Only 10 Manchester United players have won the European Championships in the past. They include Arnold Muhren (Netherlands), Peter Schmeichel (Denmark), John Sivebaek (Denmark), Laurent Blanc (France), Fabien Barthez (France), Gerard Pique (Spain), Juan Mata (Spain), Victor Spain (Spain), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Nani (Portugal).

Stretty News will be providing coverage throughout the European Championships.

Scotland – Group A (McTominay)

Scotland are heading to their second consecutive European Championships looking to make it out of a major international tournament group stage for the first time in their history.

Despite losing their last three qualifying matches, Steve Clarke’s side progressed to the tournament alongside Spain having finished second in Group A, picking up 17 points.

McTominay provided the goals to help Scotland qualify for Euro 2024. Only Romelu Lukaku (14), Cristiano Ronaldo (10), Kylian Mbappe (9) and Harry Kane (8) scored more goals than the United midfielder during the qualifying phase.

Group stage fixtures

Germany (14 June 2024, 8pm, Allianz Arena)

Switzerland (19 June 2024, 8pm, Rhein Energie Stadion)

Hungary (23 June 2024, 8pm, MHP Arena)

England – Group C (Luke Shaw & Kobbie Mainoo)

The same questions get asked every time there’s a major tournament. Is this England’s year or will football remain homeless?

Gareth Southgate made some big calls with his squad like taking Luke Shaw, despite the left-back missing three months’ worth of action. He is going to Germany as England’s only recognised left-back.

The Three Lions were unbeaten throughout the qualifiers after winning six of eight games to pick up 20 points. They scored more (22 goals) and conceded less (4) than any other team in their group.

There is pressure on Southgate to deliver this summer because it’s likely to be his final major tournament as England manager, unless the FA can persuade him to remain in charge for the World Cup.

Kobbie Mainoo is not expected to start Serbia in England’s opening game, but we might see him make a cameo or two from the bench throughout the group stage.

Group stage fixtures

Serbia (16 June, 8pm, Veltins-Arena)

Denmark (20 June 2024, 5pm, Deutsche Bank Park)

Slovenia (25 June 2024, 8pm, RheinEnergieStadion)

Denmark – Group C (Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund)

Denmark qualified for topped their qualifying group by having a superior head-to-head record with Slovenia, who they will face in the Euro 2024 group stages.

Manchester United duo Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund will be among the first names in Kasper Hjulmand’s team. It wasn’t a great season for the veteran midfielder, but he is still crucial to the national side.

Slovenia (16 June 2024, 6pm, StuggartArena)

England (20 June 2024, 6pm, Waldstadion)

Serbia (25 June 2024, 9pm, Allianz Arena)

Portugal – Group F (Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot)

The Portuguese are going to Germany to win Euro 2024. It’s been under eight years since they won their first major trophy, beating France after extra-time in the Euro 2025 final. They were knocked out of the quarter-finals of the last World Cup.

The Manchester United duo will play a starring role for Portugal this season, with Bruno Fernandes in midfield and Diogo Dalot playing on the flank.

Fernandes scored six times and provided seven assists in Portugal’s 10 qualifying matches. He will be Roberto Martinez’s key player in attack this summer.

Group stage fixtures

Czech Republic (18 June 2024, 8pm, Red Bull Arena)

Turkey (22 June 2024, 5pm, Signal Iduna Park)

Georgia (26 June 2024, 8pm, Veltins-Arena)

Turkey – Group F (Altay Bayindir)

Turkey are looking forward to their fifth European Championship this summer, however, they’re the worst-ranked team at the tournament.

Altay Bayindir didn’t play a lot of football for United this season, but he may be a starter for Turkey at Euro 2024. We’ll be keeping an eye on the Turks either way.

Group stage fixtures

Georgia (18 June 2024, 5pm, Westfalenstadion)

Portugal (22 June 2024, 5pm, Westfalenstadion)

Czech Republic (26 June, 8pm, Volksparkstadion)

Best of luck to all the Reds competing at Euro 2024!

