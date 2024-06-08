Euro 2024 predictions podcast: Who will be named Young Player of the Tournament?

Squawka have released our predictions for this summer’s Euro 2024 tournament.

We’re under a week away from the start of the European Championships, with Germany hosting Scotland in the tournament’s opener. That’s the first of 51 matches, with the final in Berlin exactly one month later on 14th July.

Throughout the tournament, there will be a lot of great players on display, particularly those with so many years to come in their careers. The Young Player of the Tournament award is presented to the best player in the tournament, who is at most 22 years old. For Euro 2024, that means all players born in 2002 or later are guaranteed to be eligible.

So, who are the Squawka team backing to take the title, last won by Pedri at Euro 2020?

Watch the full podcast above or read on for a breakdown of what to expect.

Jude Bellingham is the favourite to be named Young Player of the Tournament with Bet365 and matches up well against his fellow midfielders. He enters Euro 2024 off the back of winning La Liga and the Champions League in his first season at Real Madrid. The Englishman is also among the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or.

“I think Jude’s just got everything to his game,” Squawka’s Dean Smith says. However, he does feel like an already-established name so may be overlooked, despite still being only 20.

One of the home favourites, Florian Wirtz was wonderful as Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga. He won 36 possessions in the final third and created 70 open-play chances for Leverkusen, both league-highs in the Bundesliga. And to make it all that much more impressive, this is a young player who has already suffered a serious injury.

“To be that age and to have come back from an ACL injury and be that good still, how many players have done that at that age? It’s honestly ridiculous,” said Squawka’s Jack Verweij.

However, Jack also believes that Jamal Musiala “might just win in on the narrative once again because it’s a subjective award.”

Musiala is definitely seen as the golden boy for Germany, and had 16 direct goal involvements for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. He scored 10 goals and provided six assists, while completing a whopping 87 take-ons.

Lamine Yamal will make history the moment he steps on the pitch for Spain. He will be the youngest player to play at the European Championships, smashing the record set by Kacper Kozlowski three years ago. Naturally, he would also be the youngest player to score or assist at the European Championships should he do so. He’s 33/1 to get the most assists at the Euros this summer.

Long shots

There were other names backed to make an impact at Euro 2024, with potential to win the Young Player of the Tournament.

Warren Zaire-Emery, Kobbie Mainoo, Xavi Simons and Yohan Bakayoko were all mentioned alongside Joao Neves, who Dean dubbed a “super talent”. The Portuguese midfielder managed over 2.5 tackles per 90 minutes in the Primeira Liga and has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Arsenal this summer.