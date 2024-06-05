Euro 2024 predictions podcast: Favourites, dark horses or flops? Rating every team from Group A, B and C

Squawka have released our predictions for this summer’s Euro 2024.

Euro 2024 starts next week with Germany facing Scotland in the tournament opener. England get their tournament underway two days later, against Serbia.

The tournament consists of 24 teams split into six groups and in this preview the Squawka team looked at the biggest talking points from Groups A to C, predicting group winners, dark horses and underperformers.

Watch the full podcast above or read on for a breakdown of what to expect.

How will England line up at Euro 2024?

Gareth Southgate rarely springs surprises in his starting XIs. Jordan Pickford is nailed on to start in goal, while Harry Maguire and John Stones should be the centre-back pairing. Declan Rice will patrol the midfield and Harry Kane lead the line, with Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka around him. But there are some contentious positions, particularly left back and the other central midfield slot. And the question of in-form Cole Palmer.

Will Scotland avoid unwanted record at Euro 2024?

If Scotland fail to make it out of the group, they will become the first nation to get knocked out of the group stage in four consecutive tournament appearances. They face a tough task — competing with Germany, Hungary and Switzerland — and were struggling for goals even before losing striker Lyndon Dykes to injury.

What’s more despite their 14-game unbeaten run having been ended by Ireland on Tuesday night, Hungary are tipped to be the “Wales of this tournament” by Squawka’s Jack Verweij. Can the side boasting Dominik Szoboszlai secure second or even rival favourites Germany for first?

England’s biggest threat in Group C

Slovenia have been tipped to be England’s toughest opponents in the group. They have quality at both ends of the pitch in Jan Oblak and Benjamin Sesko. Meanwhile Denmark might struggle with an ageing squad.

Euro 2024 group stage predictions

There were no real surprises when it comes to group winners. Favourites Germany (Group A), Spain (Group B) and England (Group C) are all backed to win their respective groups. But there are some differences in runners-up choices, particularly in a close Group C. Both Serbia and Slovenia have been tipped to finish second, with very little hope for Denmark.