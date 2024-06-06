Euro 2024 predictions podcast: Favourites, dark horses or flops? Rating every team from Group D, E and F

Squawka have released our predictions for this summer’s Euro 2024.

Euro 2024 starts next week with Germany facing Scotland in the tournament opener. England get their tournament underway two days later, against Serbia.

The tournament consists of 24 teams split into six groups and in this preview the Squawka team looked at the biggest talking points from Groups D to F, predicting group winners, dark horses and underperformers.

read on for a breakdown of what to expect.

How will France start Group D?

France are among the favourites to win Euro 2024 alongside England according to bet365 odds. They’re also odds-on favourites to win Group D. However, they’re notoriously slow starters and face a tough Austria test in the opening game. Squawka’s Jack Verweijj has warned: “If Austria can nick a draw, then it puts massive pressure on that Netherlands game in the second game.”

Netherlands are second-favourites in Group D though there are question marks over their attack, particularly if Wout Weghorst is to lead the line. But they could be building a tournament on their defence with “probably the best defenders to choose from in the tournament” according to Jack. Of course, the big name is Virgil van Dijk, and he’s expected to be joined by Matthijs de Ligt and Nathan Ake if Ronald Koeman opts for a back three.

The pressure is off Belgium

Belgium’s Golden Generation were often tipped to go far in tournaments and potentially win them. But they always came short, sometimes quite significantly. But that time looks to have passed, and playing without the moniker “will help a little bit” according to Squawka’s Dean Smith. The Red Devils have a good group and a lot of young talent coming through to set them up for the future.

What do we expect from Portugal?

This could be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final international tournament for Portugal, now aged 39. But for now he headlines a fun squad with a mixture of experience and youth. Alongside Ronaldo, there’s Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao as well as Joao Neves who looks set to be the next big thing.

Jack says: “Portugal have a team on paper that could go all the way.”

Euro 2024 group stage predictions

Much like our predictions for the first three groups, there aren’t too many surprises. France (Group D), Belgium (Group E) and Portugal (Group F) are all expected to win their groups. However, there were some disagreements with the odds, particularly when it came to backing Ukraine over Romania in joining Belgium in the last 16 from Group E.