📈 EURO 2024 Power Rankings: Every team ranked after two matches

With the second round of group matches done, it’s time to rank all 24 teams at this summer’s European Championship.

Let us know what you think in the comments!

Poland-v-Austria-Group-D-UEFA-EURO-2024-1719132122.jpg

Poland really stunk the place out during their two games, losing both and becoming the first team to be knocked out after their defeat to Austria in Berlin.

23. Hungary

Germany-v-Hungary-Group-A-UEFA-EURO-2024-1719132587.jpg

Hungary were considered by many to be one of the Dark Horses before the tournament but the Magyars have been incredibly disappointing – losing to Switzerland and then struggling against a resurgent Germany side.

Slovenia-v-Serbia-Group-C-UEFA-EURO-2024-1719132836.jpg

Serbia needed an injury time equaliser against Slovenia to claim their first point of the tournament, but despite boasting a litany of attacking talent have looked bereft of ideas.

21. Czech Republic

FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH24-GEO-CZE-1719132997.jpg

The Czech Republic have one point from two games but they’re lucky to have even that having struggled to contain Georgia in their second match on Saturday. With Patrik Schick also now injured, the last 16 is looking further and further away.

TOPSHOT-FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH15-CRO-ALB-1719133125.jpg

Bottom of Group B after two games, Croatia look like a shell of their former selves. With Luka Modrić struggling in midfield and a real lack of goals, their World Cup semi-final from 18 months ago seems like a long way away.

19. Slovenia

Slovenia-v-Denmark-Group-C-UEFA-EURO-2024-1719133752.jpg

Two draws from two for Slovenia with England up next. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak has impressed between the posts but they will want more from striker Benjamin Šeško in the final group match.

18. Georgia

FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH24-GEO-CZE-1719134470.jpg

Georgia claimed their first ever tournament point on Saturday as they drew with Czech Republic. Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has been the stand-out man so far, making a record-equalling 11 saves in that match.

17. Scotland

Scotland-v-Switzerland-Group-A-UEFA-EURO-2024-1719135110.jpg

Scotland’s fans have been better at creating positive headlines than their players at times during this tournament but with one point from two games, the possibility is still there for Steve Clarke’s side to create history.

16. Albania

Albania have been a breath of fresh air at this tournament but despite some spirited performances, still find themselves with just one point. And with Spain up next, it looks as if their tournament may well be done.

15. Slovakia

FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH21-SLO-UKR-1719136145.jpg

Slovakia stunned Belgium in their opening game but came unstuck against Ukraine as Sergei Rebrov’s side netted a late winner. It means that every team in Group E has three points heading into the final round of matches.

14. Türkiye

FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH23-TUR-POR-1719136537.jpg

After a strong start, Türkiye were thoroughly outclassed by Portugal on Saturday with Vincenzo Montella’s side into second place in Group F. A positive result against Czech Republic will see them through however.

13. Ukraine

TOPSHOT-FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH21-SLO-UKR-1719139939.jpg

All of Europe cheered on Friday as Ukraine came from behind to beat Slovakia and claim their first win of the tournament. Roman Yaremchuk’s brilliant finish was enough to seal the victory and surely secure his place in the starting XI ahead of Mykhailo Mudryk.

12. Romania

Belgium-v-Romania-Group-E-UEFA-EURO-2024-1719141166.jpg

Even in defeat on Saturday night, Romania still looked impressive against Belgium and will surely go into their final game versus Slovakia with confidence. Goalkeeper Florin Nita has looked particularly good.

Denmark-v-England-Group-C-UEFA-EURO-2024-1719141636.jpg

Denmark have been solid if unspectacular in the tournament so far, claiming a well-deserved draw against England but still struggling to make things really click in the final third. Their final game against Serbia should be a fascinating one.

10. England

England remain top of Group C but are coming under fire from all corners. Gareth Southgate’s side have been ponderous and plodding in both of their games and must improve immediately if they’re to live up to lofty expectations.

9. Belgium

Belgium were the big losers from matchday one but Domenico Tedesco’s side completely turned things around on Saturday with a win over Romania. Kevin De Bruyne was at the heart of everything the Red Devils did well and showed just why he’s still one of the game’s very best.

8. Switzerland

A win and a draw for Switzerland so far, whose spine has impressed in the two games up to this point. A match against Germany later on Sunday though, could prove to be a step too far.

Spain-v-Italy-Group-B-UEFA-EURO-2024-1719144000.jpg

It’s been a tale of two games for Italy with the Azzurri coming from behind to beat Albania before being thoroughly outplayed by a stunning Spain side. Croatia are their final opponents in what could be the game to watch in the final round of group matches.

6. Austria

Poland-v-Austria-Group-D-UEFA-EURO-2024-1719145404.jpg

Ralf Rangnick’s Austria outfit have been the surprise side of the group stage so far, impressing in defeat against France and then hammering Poland. Their final game against Netherlands on Tuesday has all the hallmarks of a classic.

5. France

Kylian Mbappé’s absence has been the headline for Les Blues and without the new Real Madrid man, Didier Deschamps’ side looked lost against the Netherlands. Things don’t seem too rosy with France right now.

4. Netherlands

Netherlands-v-France-Group-D-UEFA-EURO-2024-1719146362.jpg

Netherlands seem to have grown into the tournament, looking tentative in their opening win but then showing themselves to be much more assured in the goalless draw with France. Xavi Simons could be the difference when they face Austria on Tuesday.

3. Portugal

They need an injury time winner to get past Czech Republic, but in Saturday’s second match against Türkiye, Portugal showed all of their quality and why they’re considered one of the favourites this summer. When even Cristiano Ronaldo is being a team player, you know you’re on to something.

2. Germany

Germany-v-Hungary-Group-A-UEFA-EURO-2024-1719150874.jpg

The hosts have been a revelation so far, winning both their games by an aggregate of 7-1 and looking exactly like the sort of well-oiled machine that could go all the way this summer.

1. Spain

And the best team on our list is Spain. La Roja have been virtually perfect in their two games so far with their latest win over Italy and 1-0 hammering of the highest order. Right now, they’re the team to beat.