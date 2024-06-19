📈 EURO 2024 Power Rankings: Every team ranked after one match

Every nation has now played exactly one match at EURO 2024, and there have been some interesting results so far.

Here are all 24 teams ranked. We will update our rankings again after each round of matches.

24. Scotland

FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH01-GER-SCO-1718705736.jpg

The Scots made a nightmare start to a tournament which promised so much, falling 3-0 down and down to 10 men at half-time against hosts Germany, and ultimately losing 5-1. Things can only get better?

23. Ukraine

FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH10-ROU-UKR-1718705909.jpg

Ukraine started brightly against Romania but were beaten 3-0 to start the tournament, with some lamentable defending and goalkeeper Andriy Lunin having an afternoon to forget.

TOPSHOT-FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH03-ESP-CRO-1718706007.jpg

Croatia actually played some nice football in their Group B opener with Spain, but clinical first-half finishing from La Roja meant the game was practically over at half-time, and 3-0 was how it finished.

21. Hungary

Hungary-v-Switzerland-Group-A-UEFA-EURO-2024-1718708115.jpg

Tipped by many as a potential Dark Horse at this tournament, the Hungarians have work to do after they were beaten pretty comfortably by Switzerland on matchday one. Things don’t get any easier, with hosts Germany to come in their next match.

Belgium-v-Slovakia-Group-E-UEFA-EURO-2024-1718706098.jpg

With two Romelu Lukaku goals disallowed on the day, the Red Devils can perhaps consider themselves unfortunate to have lost their opening match, but their 1-0 defeat to Slovakia was the shock of the tournament so far.

19. Georgia

FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH11-TUR-GEO-1718781542.jpg

Their first ever European Championship match was one to remember despite the result, as Willy Sagnol’s side put in a spirited performance in their 3-1 defeat to Turkey. They will give Czech Republic and Portugal plenty to think about in their coming games, that’s for sure.

Serbia-v-England-Group-C-UEFA-EURO-2024-1718706194.jpg

Serbia had some promising moments in their narrow defeat to England, but they didn’t give goalkeeper Jordan Pickford enough to worry about, with just one shot on target all evening.

17. Austria

FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH08-AUT-FRA-1718706357.jpg

Monday’s Group D opener was a baptism of fire for Ralf Rangnick’s side, but they showed glimpses of promise throughout the game and almost nicked a draw, losing only to an unfortunate Maximilian Wöber own goal.

16. Albania

Italy-v-Albania-Group-B-UEFA-EURO-2024-1718706678.jpg

Albania were in dreamland when Nedim Bajrami scored the fastest goal in European Championship history to put them ahead after 22 seconds against Italy on Saturday, but unfortunately it didn’t last long, with the Azzurri coming from behind to win.

15. Czech Republic

FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH12-POR-CZE-1718781285.jpg

It looked like we were on for a sizeable shock when Lukáš Provod fired the Czechs in front against Portugal on Tuesday, but some slack defending cost them dearly in the dying minutes. They will still fancy their chances of getting out of Group F though, and Saturday’s clash with Georgia could be one to watch.

FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH07-POL-NED-1718706826.jpg

Another side who made a brilliant start to the tournament were Poland, when Adam Buksa headed them in front against the Netherlands. But a late Wout Weghorst winner saw the game turned on its head, and the Poles will hope Robert Lewandowski can inspire them to a better result next time out against Austria.

Slovenia-v-Denmark-Group-C-UEFA-EURO-2024-1718706968.jpg

After his near-death experience at the Euros three years ago, Christian Eriksen’s goal to give Denmark the lead against Slovenia was one of the moments of the tournament so far. But the Danes couldn’t hold onto their lead, with Erik Janža’s equaliser earning Slovenia the only draw of the tournament so far.

12. Slovenia

Slovenia-v-Denmark-Group-C-UEFA-EURO-2024-1718707121.jpg

The nature of that comeback means Slovenia just have the edge in our rankings. Few gave them a hope of qualifying from Group C, but they could give Serbia and England something to think about in the coming games.

11. Portugal

Things were looking pretty hairy for Cristiano Ronaldo and co. when they trailed Czech Republic on Tuesday, but an own goal and a defensive error meant they found a way to win in the end. Roberto Martínez’s side will have to sharpen up if they are to go all the way this summer though.

10. England

They weren’t exactly scintillating in their 1-0 win over Serbia, but Jude Bellingham’s header was enough to get the Three Lions up and running at the tournament. Their supporters will hope there’s more to come.

9. Italy

Italy-v-Albania-Group-B-UEFA-EURO-2024-1718707308.jpg

The holders reacted brilliantly to that early Albania goal, with goals from Alessandro Bastoni and Nicoló Barella putting them quickly back in charge of the match, and once they had it under control they didn’t let go.

8. Netherlands

Poland-v-Netherlands-Group-D-UEFA-EURO-2024-1718707456.jpg

Like against Argentina at the 2022 World Cup, Weghorst was the Netherlands’ man of the moment as he came off the bench to win it against Poland on Sunday. It will be interesting to see whether coach Ronald Koeman gives the striker a starting berth against France next time out.

7. France

Austria-v-France-Group-D-UEFA-EURO-2024-1718707745.jpg

Their 1-0 win against Austria on Monday felt like Les Bleus were just warming up, and coach Didier Deschamps will need them to be more clinical in front of goal in future. With Kylian Mbappé likely to miss the next match against the Dutch after breaking his nose, the onus could be on Olivier Giroud or Randall Kolo Muani to lead the attack.

6. Slovakia

FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH09-BEL-SVK-1718707983.jpg

What a moment it was for Slovakian football, when Ivan Schranz’s early goal proved to be enough to stun Belgium in Monday’s Group E opener. Francesco Calzona’s side had to ride their luck at times but that’s what tournament football is all about, and they will be full of confidence for the upcoming clashes with Ukraine and Romania.

5. Türkiye

FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH11-TUR-GEO-1718780890.jpg

Their 3-1 win over Georgia was arguably the game of the tournament so far, with Mert Müldür and Arda Güler having their own Goal of the Tournament competition within it. Are the 2020 Dark Horses actually going to fulfil their potential this time around?

4. Switzerland

FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH02-HUN-SUI-1718708053.jpg

Saturday’s Group A clash between Switzerland and Hungary looked like a tough one to call, but the Swiss bossed it from the moment Kwadwo Duah fired them in front after 12 minutes. They are usually solid at tournaments, and could well go far in this one.

3. Romania

FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH10-ROU-UKR-1718708452.jpg

They celebrated their 3-0 win over Ukraine as if they’d won the whole tournament, and who can blame them? Nicolae Stanciu’s stunning opener in that game was one of the goals of EURO 2024 so far, and Romania are top of a Group E which suddenly looks very interesting.

2. Spain

FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH03-ESP-CRO-1718708888.jpg

Inspired by the excellent Fabián Ruiz and the effervescent Lamine Yamal, Spain breezed through what was supposed to be a really tight game against Croatia, and look like they could be a force to be reckoned with this summer.

1. Germany

Germany-v-Scotland-Group-A-UEFA-EURO-2024-1718709066.jpg

The hosts kicked us off in Munich on Friday and set the pace too, with their 5-1 win over Scotland being the tournament’s most thumping win so far.

Die Mannschaft will face tougher tests than that one, but the form of Florian Wirtz, Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala and others sent an early message to the rest of Europe.