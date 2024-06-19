Euro 2024 power rankings: England above France but Scotland rock bottom

England made a solid start to their Euros campaign - AP/David Inderlied

With Euro 2024 off to a thrilling start, Telegraph Sport ranks the 24 teams in order of how they performed in their opening game, from worst to best.

24) Scotland

They can still salvage their campaign but they are in a tough group. It was not so much the result against Germany that set alarms bells ringing, it was how poor and naive Scotland were on the night.

23) Ukraine

They are playing with the weight of a nation at war on their shoulders and maybe that got to them against Romania. A really bad start and result given the other teams in their group.

22) Hungary

They are only here because they look a much better side on paper than they showed against Switzerland. Need to improve and fast because the opening performance was a huge worry.

A huge disappointment in their opening game but they have quality players all over the pitch and can recover from that humbling loss to Spain.

20) Albania

Given their pre-tournament expectations, they acquitted themselves well against Italy in a narrow defeat. That was not the game they had to win to progress and showed enough to believe they still can.

Given the runaround in the first half against England they came back into the game in the second half. Lacked a real goal threat though.

They showed some grit and steel against a free flowing Dutch side and managed to take the lead too. That should give them confidence for the remainder of the group stage.

17) Georgia

They may give the impression they are just happy to be here but they were really impressive in their defeat to Turkey, only losing 3-1 as they were chasing a late equaliser with the goalkeeper up the pitch.

16) Czech Republic

Gave Portugal all sorts of problems with their disciplined defensive display and would have been much higher if they had not conceded a late winner.

15) Slovenia

Seemed delighted with their opening draw against the Danes and will feel it gave them a platform to qualify for the knockout rounds. Will need to beat either England or Serbia to do so.

There really isn’t much to choose between them and Slovenia, the game ended in a draw and they will be another tricky test for England.

Yes, they lost their opening game which is why they have fallen so low in this ranking table but they are surely too good to slip up again in their group. Missed so many chances against Slovakia.

12) Austria

Can consider themselves more than a little unlucky not to get something from their game against France. Were the best of the losing sides at this stage of the tournament.

11) Slovakia

The giant killers of the group stage so far, producing a textbook smash-and-grab victory over the much heralded Belgians. They did need a controversial VAR decision to rule out an equaliser for handball though.

10) Romania

They were underdogs against Ukraine and were playing against the nation everyone wants to see do well, but they ran out comfortable winners and have one foot in the knockout rounds already.

9) Portugal

They have a phenomenal side on paper but they were far too ponderous against the Czech Republic and that made them easy to defend against. Needed a late winner and an own goal to turn the game around.

8) Switzerland

Hungary are a very good international side but they were outclassed by the Swiss, who were probably the biggest surprise of the opening round given the quality of their football.

7) Turkey

The perennial dark horses were the winners of the most entertaining game of the opening round of fixtures. Yes, it came against minnows Georgia but they looked dangerous.

6) Italy

Like all of the above, Italy are one of the sides who can win the tournament and despite some difficult moments against Albania, they launched their campaign with a win that puts them in control of their group.

5) France

They are still the favourites to win the tournament but they were given a real scare against Austria and were not at their silky best. The loss of Mbappe will hurt them in the short term but like England, got the job done without getting out of third gear.

4) England

No, this is not blinkered thinking driven by patriotic bias. Gareth Southgate’s side were excellent in the first half against a tricky Serbia side and then showed good defensive resolve to keep a clean sheet. They showed the two sides of a potential tournament winning team.

We have seen this before from the Dutch, most notably at the last European Championships when they also looked good in the group stage. Ronald Koeman’s side were made to work hard by Poland but played some lovely football and should have won by a bigger margin.

2) Spain

Luis de la Fuente’s side delivered a classy performance in a comfortable 3-0 win over Croatia where they took an early lead, extended it and then switched on the cruise control. The perfect start to a tournament campaign.

1) Germany

The signs are ominous. As much as we may have enjoyed their miserable World Cup in Qatar, where they exited in the group stage, Germany were majestic in their thrashing of Scotland. It was by far the best display of the opening round of fixtures.

