EURO 2024 – Portugal vs. Czechia line-ups and updates

Milan star Rafael Leao is in attack with ex-Juventus man Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal’s EURO 2024 opener against Antonin Barak’s Czechia.

It kicks off in Leipzig at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

These are the final teams to make their debut in the tournament, as Group F kicked off earlier this evening with Vincenzo Montella’s Turkey beating Georgia 3-1.

Rafael Leao has the opportunity to prove he can deliver in major tournaments, hoping to perhaps steal a little bit of the limelight from 39-year-old teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Even CR7 feels like a youngster compared with 41-year-old defender Pepe, who leads the back three.

Fiorentina midfielder Antonin Barak is only on the bench for Czechia, but ex-Roma striker Patrik Schick leads the attack.

There is some more Italian interest in the officiating, as Marco Guida is assisted by Filippo Meli, Giorgio Peretti and VAR Massimiliano Irrati.

Portugal vs. Czechia line-ups

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias; Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes; Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao

Czechia: Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Sulc, Soucek, Provod, Doudera; Schick, Kuchta

