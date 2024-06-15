Euro 2024 | Portugal vs Czechia: Tickets, TV channel and team news

Rafael Leao has the opportunity to make his mark at EURO 2024 with Portugal, but Antonin Barak and Czechia aim to make life difficult in this opening fixture on Tuesday evening. It kicks off at 20.00 UK time in Leipzig.

This Group F fixture follows on from Vincenzo Montella’s Turkey playing against Kvicha Kvaratskhelia’s Georgia just a few hours earlier.

Rafael Leao has his fair share of critics at Milan, mainly those who complain he does not deliver in the big games and tends to go missing for long periods. He cannot afford to do that in Germany, especially with the strong competition for places in the Portugal squad, so it is his chance to silence those doubts or possibly confirm them all over again.

As for Czechia, Fiorentina midfielder Barak is the main Serie A representative, though there are some familiar faces in the squad too. Ex-Roma striker Patrik Schick and former Torino defender David Zima are no strangers to Italian football fans.

Euro 2024 – Portugal vs Czechia: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Euro 2024 – Portugal vs Czechia: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Euro 2024 – Portugal vs Czechia: Confirmed teams

Below are Portugal and Czechia’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game.

Portugal squad Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Patrício (Roma), José Sá (Wolves)

Defenders: João Cancelo (Barcelona), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting CP), Nuno Mendes (Paris), Pepe (Porto), Nélson Semedo (Wolves), António Silva (Benfica)

Midfielders: Danilo (Paris), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Pedro Neto (Wolves), João Neves (Benfica), Rúben Neves (Al-Hilal), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), João Palhinha (Fulham), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Vitinha (Paris)

Forwards: Francisco Conceição (Porto), João Félix (Barcelona), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Rafael Leão (AC Milan), Gonçalo Ramos (Paris), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Czechia squad Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Vítězslav Jaroš (Sturm Graz), Matěj Kovář (Leverkusen) Jindřich Staněk (Slavia Praha)

Defenders: Vladimír Coufal (West Ham), David Douděra (Slavia Praha), Robin Hranáč (Viktoria Plzeň), David Jurásek (Hoffenheim), Ladislav Krejčí (Sparta Praha), Martin Vitík (Sparta Praha), Tomáš Vlček (Slavia Praha), David Zima (Slavia Praha)

Midfielders: Antonín Barák (Fiorentina), Lukáš Červ (Viktoria Plzeň), Tomáš Holeš (Slavia Praha), Matěj Jurásek (Slavia Praha), Ondřej Lingr (Feyenoord), Lukáš Provod (Slavia Praha), Petr Ševčík (Slavia Praha), Tomáš Souček (West Ham), Pavel Šulc (Viktoria Plzeň)

Forwards: Václav Černý (Wolfsburg), Tomáš Chorý (Viktoria Plzeň), Mojmír Chytil (Slavia Praha), Adam Hložek (Leverkusen), Jan Kuchta (Sparta Praha), Patrik Schick (Leverkusen)