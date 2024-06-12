Euro 2024 | Poland vs Netherlands: Tickets, TV channel and team news

Poland and the Netherlands meet at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg on Sunday, June 16, at 15:00 CET in their Euro 2024 debut. Here’s all you need to know about tickets for the game, where to watch it on TV and streaming, and the confirmed teams.

Buy Tickets to Euro 2024

Serie A fans will see many familiar faces in this Euro 2024 Group D game.

Poland have the highest number of Serie A players in their team alongside Albania but were forced to drop Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik due to a meniscus injury suffered during a pre-tournament friendly.

Another Serie A star, the Dutch Teun Koopmeiners, was ruled out with an injury, but the Netherlands can still rely on Inter‘s Stefan De Vrij and Denzel Dumfries and their city rivals, Tijjani Reijnders of Milan.

Euro 2024 – Poland vs Netherlands: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Buy Tickets to Euro 2024

Euro 2024 – Poland vs Netherlands: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Buy Tickets to Euro 2024

Euro 2024 – Poland vs Netherlands: Confirmed teams

Below are Poland and the Netherlands’ confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game.

Poland squad Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Marcin Bulka (Nice), Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna), Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszyński (Empoli), Przemysław Frankowski (Lens), Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Kaiserslautern), Bartosz Salamon (Lech Poznań), Sebastian Walukiewicz (Empoli)

Midfielders: Paweł Dawidowicz (Hellas Verona), Kamil Grosicki (Pogoń Szczecin), Jakub Moder (Brighton), Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets), Taras Romanczuk (Jagiellonia Białystok), Bartosz Slisz (Atlanta United), Damian Szymański (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szymański (Fenerbahçe), Kacper Urbański (Bologna), Nicola Zalewski (Roma), Piotr Zieliński (Napoli)

Forwards: Adam Buksa (Antalyaspor), Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Krzysztof Piątek (Başakşehir), Michał Skóraś (Club Brugge), Karol Świderski (Hellas Verona)

Netherlands squad Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton)

Defenders: Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern München), Stefan de Vrij (Inter), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Ian Maatsen (Dortmund), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Jerdy Schouten (PSV), Joey Veerman (PSV), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al Ettifaq)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atlético de Madrid), Jeremie Frimpong (Leverkusen), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Dortmund), Xavi Simons (Leipzig), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim)