EURO 2024: Poland vs Netherlands – confirmed line-ups and live updates

Seven Serie A representatives will be involved as starters during the meeting of Poland and the Netherlands in the first game in Group D at EURO 2024 on Sunday afternoon.

There will be four Serie A delegates in the Poland team, namely Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, Roma wing-back Nicola Zalewski, Inter-bound Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski as well as Bologna talent Kacper Urbanski.

The Dutch side will have three familiar faces in their line-up, including two Scudetto winners in Denzel Dumfries and Stefan De Vrij. They will also be joined by Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

Kick-off at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg is due at 14.00 BST.

EURO 2024: Poland vs Netherlands – confirmed line-ups

Poland (3-4-3): Szczesny; Bednarek, Salamon, Kiwior; Frankowski, Zielinski, Romanczuk, Zalewski; Urbanski, Buska, Szymanski.

Netherlands (4-3-3): Bijlow; Dumfries, De Vrij, van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Reijnders, Veerman; Simons, Depay, Gakpo.