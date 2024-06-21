EURO 2024: Poland vs. Austria official line-ups and updates

EURO 2024: Poland vs. Austria official line-ups and updates

A Poland side packed with Serie A players including Wojciech Szczesny, Piotr Zielinski and Nicola Zalewski faces Inter striker Marko Arnautovic’s Austria.

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT) in Berlin.

Both teams lost their opening fixtures in Group D, so they really need to get off the mark in order to keep their EURO 2024 hopes alive.

Half the Polish side plays in Serie A currently or in the recent past, including Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny, Napoli midfielder Zielinski, Roma’s Italy-born winger Zalewski, Verona man Pawel Dawidowicz and former Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek.

Arkadiusz Milik of Juventus pulled out of the tournament with a knee injury and Robert Lewandowski is still not ready to start.

Austria start Inter veteran Arnautovic upfront, with Bologna defender Stefan Posch.

Poland: Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Piotrowski, Slisz, Zielinski, Zalewski; Buksa, Piatek

Austria: Pentz, Posch, Lienhart, Trauner, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Laimer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic