Euro 2024: We Played Smart – Denmark Star Bemoans Not Beating England

Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has conceded that it is a shame that his team did not get the win over England this evening.

Denmark kept England to a 1-1 draw in their second group game at the Deutsche Bank Park.

England took the lead but Denmark came back strongly into the game and many felt that they could have even snatched all three points against Gareth Southgate’s men.

Hojbjerg was a tireless performer at the heart of Denmark’s midfield and kept Jude Bellingham quiet throughout the game.

The midfielder picked up the Man of the Match award for his performance but admitted that he would gladly trade it for a win over England.

He believes Denmark played the smarter football and says it is a shame that they failed to score that winning goal at the end.

The Spurs star told Danish broadcaster TV2: “I would have liked to exchange it [the MOTM award] for three points.

“I think we played well.

“We played smart and it’s a shame that we didn’t get just one more in.”

England remain top of Group C with four points followed by Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia, respectively.