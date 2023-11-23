Euro 2024 play-off draw in full: Wales to host Finland in semi-final clash

Wales are having to go through the play-off route in a bid to qualify for Euro 2024 next summer (Action Images via Reuters)

Wales will host Finland in a home semi-final in the Euro 2024 play-offs next year.

The match will take place at the Cardiff City Stadium on March 21, with the winners of the one-legged clash heading through to the final in Path A.

If Wales were to get past Finland, then Rob Page's side would also have crucial home advantage against either Poland or Estonia for a place at the tournament in Germany next summer.

Poland will entertain Estonia in their semi-final, while in Path B Ukraine have been handed a trip to face Bosnia and Herzegovina after being beaten to the runner-up spot behind England in qualifying Group C by Italy following a goalless draw in Leverkusen on Monday night.

Israel host Iceland, with the winners of that tie travelling to play either Bosnia and Herzegovina or Ukraine in the Path B final.

In Path C, Georgia are at home to Luxembourg, while 2004 winners Greece host Kazakhstan.

Georgia or Luxembourg will then have home advantage against either Greece or Kazakhstan in the final.

Euro 2024 play-off semi-final draw

Path A

Poland vs Estonia

Wales vs Finland

Path B

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Ukraine

Israel vs Iceland

Path C

Georgia v Luxembourg

Greece v Kazakhstan

Euro 2024 play-off final draw

Path A

Wales/Finland vs Poland/Estonia

Path B

Bosnia and Herzegovina/Ukraine vs Israel/Iceland

Path C

Georgia/Luxembourg vs Greece/Kazakhstan

More to follow