Euro 2024 play-off draw LIVE! Latest updates as Wales handed favourable path to Euros

Euro 2024 play-off draw LIVE!

Wales will this morning discover their opponents as they look to qualify for a third-straight Euros. Finland, Ukraine and Iceland are all possibilities for Rob Page's side after they missed out on reaching next summer's tournament in Germany automatically.

This year's format bears much resemblance to the dramatic play-off campaign that saw Wales qualify for the World Cup, as their Nations League ranking provided them with a second chance after the group stage. It was Ukraine vanquished on that occasion in a spectacular Cardiff atmosphere, and Wales will home advantage this time too.

With the main Euro 2024 group stage draw coming up on December 2, today's affair at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland is focused on setting up the play-off path. Three groups of four teams will face off in a knockout format with the likes of Israel, Poland, Bosnia-Herzegovina joined by minnows including Estonia and Luxembourg for the last places in the Euros. Follow draw updates LIVE via Standard Sport's blog!

Euro 2024 play-off draw updates

Draw in full as Wales handed home ties

Play-off dates

Pots for Euro 2024

Play-offs set!

11:20 , Matt Verri

Semi-finals confirmed... and we now know who will have home advantage in the final for each path.

Path A

Wales/Finland vs Poland/Estonia

Path B

Bosnia and Herzegovina/Ukraine vs Israel/Iceland

Path C

Georgia/Luxembourg vs Greece/Kazakhstan

Path A

11:16 , Matt Verri

Will Wales be at home in the final if they get through?

Yes! Wales or Finland will host Poland or Estonia.

Path B

11:16 , Matt Verri

Bosnia and Herzegovina or Ukraine will be at home in the final, against either Israel or Iceland.

Path C

11:15 , Matt Verri

Path C was already set -

Georgia v Luxembourg and Greece v Kazakhstan.

It will be Georgia or Luxembourg at home in the final.

Path A

11:13 , Matt Verri

Wales vs Finland

Path B

11:13 , Matt Verri

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Ukraine

Path B

11:12 , Matt Verri

Israel vs Iceland

Here we go!

11:11 , Matt Verri

We've had a voiceover explaining how the draw works... and now Giorgio Marchetti is doing exactly the same thing. Really emphasising their message.

The draw is about to start, don't worry...

11:06 , Matt Verri

Steffen Freund is the special guest for the draw. Of course he is, sure he would have been the first guest for everyone.

He's asked what it takes to make it through the play-offs, having never had to do so with Germany.

Good news for fans of montages...

11:04 , Matt Verri

We've had our first montage, looking at all the teams that will take part in the play-offs. It won't be the last.

While that goes on, here's a reminder of the three paths and the possible draws.

Path A: Poland vs Estonia, Wales vs Finland / Ukraine / Iceland

Path B: Israel vs Ukraine / Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland / Ukraine

Path C: Georgia vs Luxembourg, Greece vs Kazakhstan

Here we go!

11:01 , Matt Verri

The fun has started in Nyon.

We're up and running with the draw ceremony. I make no promises over when the actual draw will happen.

Wales have done it before...

10:56 , Matt Verri

Wales know what it takes to make it through the play-offs.

They did just that to qualify for the World Cup last year, beating Ukraine in a nervy encounter in Cardiff.

They could well be drawn with Ukraine again this morning...

San Marino can't stop scoring

10:50 , Matt Verri

Sadly San Marino did not quite do enough to earn a spot in the play-offs.

Ten matches, ten defeats... not really the kind of form that secures qualification.

But, they are on a record-breaking run of three straight matches scoring a goal. Euro 2028 watch out.

There's no stopping San Marino! 🇸🇲



Not long now!

10:45 , Matt Verri

Draw will be getting up and running in about 15 minutes.

Reminder that Path C is already set, those semi-finals have been confirmed. Georgia vs Luxembourg, Greece vs Kazakhstan... one of those four teams will be at the Euros.

Pots taking shape

10:39 , Matt Verri

So, we have 21 of the 24 teams at Euro 2024 confirmed.

Pots 1, 2 and 3 are set. The three teams making it through the play-offs will be added to Pot 4.

The main draw for the Euros takes place on December 2.

Play-off dates

10:33 , Matt Verri

The six semi-final matches will be played on March 21, 2024.

Five days later, the three finals will take place on March 26, finalising the groups for Euro 2024.

Wales definitely at home in Cardiff on March 21 - remains to be seen if that is the case for the final should they qualify.

Page: Cardiff is a fortress for Wales

10:28 , Matt Verri

Wales drew 1-1 with Turkey in their final Euros qualifier, but Croatia's win over Armenia made that irrelevant.

The damage had already been done for Wales, who also drew in Armenia to hand the advantage back to Croatia, who they beat last month, in the race for second spot.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on qualification straight through to the Euros, Wales boss Rob Page is backing his players to deliver another memorable night on home soil.

"I'm pleased it's a home draw," he said of the play-offs.

"What our supporters do is incredible. They help us get the results. This place [Cardiff City Stadium] is a fortress. Croatia, now Turkey, you go back to Austria, Ukraine [last year] - we have had some big nights here. The crowd are massive in helping us achieve the wins."

Who can Wales play?

10:21 , Matt Verri

As we've just mentioned, Wales are in Path A.

Poland vs Estonia is already confirmed as one of the semi-finals, with Wales facing either Finland, Ukraine or Iceland in the other last-four clash.

Crucially for Rob Page's side, they will be at home when they go up against one of those three sides.

How the draw works on

10:17 , Matt Verri

There are three spots at Euro 2024 on offer through the play-offs. Three places, three 'paths'.

This morning's draw will confirm the semi-final matches in each of those paths. Those one-legged semi-finals games will set up three finals - we will have draws to establish who has home advantage in those.

Path A: Poland vs Estonia, Wales vs Finland / Ukraine / Iceland

Path B: Israel vs Ukraine / Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland / Ukraine

Path C: Georgia vs Luxembourg, Greece vs Kazakhstan

How to watch Euro 2024 play-off draw

10:12 , Matt Verri

Live stream: The draw will be shown on the UEFA.com website, with the feed expected to start just before 11am.

We'll have all the build-up for you, before coverage of the draw in Nyon as it happens.

Good morning!

10:08 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of the Euro 2024 play-off draw!

The final group matches were played this week and so the focus now shifts to these play-off games, as teams get one last chance to earn their place at the Euros next summer in Germany.

We'll have full coverage of the draw, which is coming up at 11am GMT.