EURO 2024 official line-ups: Spain vs. Italy

Italy field an unchanged XI with Federico Chiesa, Nicolò Barella and Gianluca Scamacca against Spain’s Alvaro Morata, Rodri and Lamine Yamal, but Aymeric Laporte steps in.

It kicks off at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

You can follow all the build-up and action as it happens on the LIVEBLOG.

Both sides won their opening games in EURO 2024, but with Albania and Croatia drawing 2-2, it means whoever wins this evening will automatically be through to the Round of 16 on top of Group B.

In order to qualify for the next phase, a point in the final two games would be sufficient for Italy.

Despite suggestions of a few tweaks, Luciano Spalletti sticks with the same line-up that beat Albania 2-1, a 4-2-3-1 formation with Jorginho and Barella in midfield, Chiesa, Davide Frattesi and Lorenzo Pellegrini fanning out behind Scamacca.

Spain do make a change after sweeping Croatia aside 3-0, a result achieved unusually with less possession than their opponents, signalling a shift in tactical approach from La Roja to be more direct.

Laporte was expected to be only fit enough for a spot on the bench, but he starts instead of Nacho, with Marc Cucurella once more chosen instead of Alex Grimaldo at left-back.

According to reports in Spain, the change is because Nacho has a muscular problem too.

Former Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz scored in the opener, with Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams supporting veteran ex-Juventus striker Morata.

Spain: Unai Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Nico Williams

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Calafiori, Bastoni, Dimarco; Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Frattesi, Pellegrini; Scamacca

Ref: Vincic (SVN)

