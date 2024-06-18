EURO 2024 – Netherlands vs France: Ticket prices, kick-off time and where to watch on TV

Netherlands and France meet in a classic of European football on Friday, June 21, 2024 at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. Here’s all you need to know about tickets for the game, where to watch it on TV and streaming, and the confirmed teams.

It kicks off at 21:00 CET (19:00 GMT) on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Both sides won their opening games in Group D. France beat Austria 1-0 while the Netherlands secured a 2-1 victory over Poland.

France are filled with Serie A stars, from Marcus Thuram to Theo Hernandez, from Adrien Rabiot to Mike Maignan, while the Oranje called Bologna‘s Joshua Zirkzee after an injury to Brian Brobbey.

Euro 2024 – Netherlands vs France: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Euro 2024 – Netherlands vs France: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Euro 2024 – Netherlands vs France: Confirmed teams

Below are the Netherlands and France’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

Les Blues are waiting for updates on their super star Kylian Mbappé who broke his nose in the opening match against Austria on Monday night.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game.

Netherlands squad at EURO 2024

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton)

Defenders: Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern München), Stefan de Vrij (Inter), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Ian Maatsen (Dortmund), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Jerdy Schouten (PSV), Joey Veerman (PSV), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al Ettifaq)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atlético de Madrid), Jeremie Frimpong (Leverkusen), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Dortmund), Xavi Simons (Leipzig), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim), Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna)

France squad at Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Theo Hernández (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Benjamin Pavard (Inter), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern München)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid), N’Golo Kanté (Al-Nassr), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurélien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris)

Forwards: Bradley Barcola (Paris), Kingsley Coman (Bayern München), Ousmane Dembélé (Paris), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Randal Kolo Muani (Paris), Kylian Mbappé (Paris), Marcus Thuram (Inter)