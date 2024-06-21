EURO 2024 – Netherlands vs. France official line-ups and updates

Kylian Mbappé does not start, so Marcus Thuram leads the France attack against the Netherlands, while Theo Hernandez and Denzel Dumfries get ready for another Milan Derby at EURO 2024.

It kicks off in Leipzig at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

Both sides started their EURO 2024 tournaments with victories, as the Dutch beat Poland 2-1 and Les Bleus scraped past Austria 1-0.

During that match, star striker Mbappé broke his nose, but it has been decided he won’t have surgery until after the tournament, so has the option of playing with a protective mask.

It is not the one with the French flag seen in training, because UEFA rules limit masks to only one main colour.

There are numerous Serie A players in the two squads and this could be another showdown between bitter rivals Denzel Dumfries of Inter and Theo Hernandez of Milan.

They both got sent off last time in the Derby della Madonnina and Dumfries was fined for holding up an insulting banner about his opponent.

Other Serie A players involved tonight include Inter defender Stefan de Vrij, Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Earlier this evening, Austria beat Poland 3-1 in this group.

Netherlands: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Reijnders, Schouten, Frimpong; Simons, Depay, Gakpo

France: Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Theo Hernández; Tchouameni, Kanté, Rabiot; Dembélé, Thuram, Griezmann