EURO 2024: Netherlands vs. Austria official line-ups and live updates

The Netherlands start Tijjani Reijnders and Stefan de Vrij in a bid to top Group D against Marko Arnautovic’s Austria.

It kicks off in Berlin at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

At the same time, France face already-eliminated Poland in a surprisingly tight group.

While all three are probably going through to the Round of 16, the order is very much up in the air, as the Dutch and French are on four points each, with the Austrians on three.

Inter right-back Denzel Dumfries drops to the bench, but his teammate De Vrij starts with Milan midfielder Reijnders.

Veteran Nerazzurri centre-forward Arnautovic leads Ralf Rangnick’s team, with Bologna defender Stefan Posch.

Netherlands: Verbruggen; Geertruida, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Schouten, Veerman, Reijnders; Malen, Depay, Gakpo

Austria: Pentz; Posch, Lienhart, Wober, Prass; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Wimmer, Sabitzer, Schmid; Arnautovic

