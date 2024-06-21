EURO 2024 – Netherlands 0-0 France – Dumfries offside decisive

France were extremely wasteful in their finishing and a Denzel Dumfries offside position saw a potential Netherlands winner disallowed, as the EURO 2024 showdown ended goalless.

Kylian Mbappé was on the bench after breaking his nose in the win over Austria, so Inter striker Marcus Thuram was leading the line with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Theo Hernandez and Dumfries faced off for the first time since their ugly Milan Derby brawl.

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan had to make fingertip saves on Jeremie Frimpong and Cody Gakpo, but Antoine Griezmann wasted two opportunities in quick succession, including one rolled across from six yards by Rabiot.

Griezmann wasted again with a well-worked move that sent him one-on-one with the goalkeeper, including a Thuram back-heel flick.

Maignan parried a Memphis Depay effort and Xavi Simons turned in the rebound, however Dumfries was offside and interfering with play when he let the shot go through.

The Dutch think they have taken the lead but after a lengthy VAR check from the English officials, the goal is ruled out.❌

Austria beat Poland 3-1 earlier, so it’s very tight in Group D, as the Dutch and French have 4 points each, with Austria on 3.