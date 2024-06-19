Euro 2024 Match Preview – Scotland vs Switzerland

Scotland take on Switzerland as the second round of fixtures at Euro 2024 get underway on Wednesday. The two teams had contrasting starts to their campaigns and Scotland will be hoping for a positive result to get back on track.

Here is all you need to know about Wednesday’s game.

Form

Scotland: LLWDL

Scotland’s Euro 2024 opener proved to be a disaster as the Tartan Army were thrashed by Germany.

Steve Clarke’s side managed just one shot in a 5-1 defeat at the Allianz Arena, in a clash that saw the Germans score twice inside the opening 19 minutes and punish Scotland further after Ryan Porteous’s red card for a horrific challenge on Ilkay Gundogan.

Scotland have now won just one of their last 10 games, against minnows Gibraltar, with the optimism from a strong qualification campaign fading. Clarke’s side struggled to find the balance between defence and attack in their 5-4-1 formation and while the system is unlikely to change, Scotland will need to be more adventurous going forward.

Grant Hanley is expected to come in for the suspended Porteous, while Billy Gilmour could earn inclusion to add composure in midfield. Lawrence Shankland will also hope for a start at centre-forward, having come off the bench against Germany. The 28-year-old scored 31 goals for Hearts in 2023-24.

Switzerland: DWDWW

Switzerland started their campaign with a comfortable 3-1 win over a Hungary side who had qualified for Euro 2024 unbeaten.

Kwadwo Duah opened the scoring before Bologna’s Michel Aebischer doubled the lead with a fine strike. Breel Embolo sealed the win in stoppage-time after a Hungary response, to extend Switzerland’s unbeaten run to five games.

It’s just one defeat in 12 dating back to last summer for the Swiss and captain Granit Xhaka shone on matchday one, continuing his club form from a title-winning season at Bayer Leverkusen. Meanwhile, the defensive axis of Yann Sommer, Manuel Akanji and Fabian Schar is experienced and strong. A win will take Switzerland towards the knockout rounds for a sixth straight major tournament.

Switzerland, however, have never previously won their first two group games at a major tournament.

Last Meeting

Scotland 1-3 Switzerland, 01/03/2006, International Friendly

Switzerland cruised to victory in the last meeting between the teams in 2006. Tranquillo Barnetta opened the scoring with a close-range volley before setting up Daniel Gygax to head home the second. Kenny Miller pulled one back after being sent through on goal by Gary Teale, though the Swiss struck back to restore their two-goal cushion through Ricardo Cabanas.

The defeat extended Scotland’s wait for a friendly win at Hampden Park to 10 years.

Predicted Lineups

Scotland: Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; Ralston, Gilmour, McTominay, Robertson; McGinn, Christie; Shankland.

Switzerland: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Vargas, Ndoye; Duah.

Who is the referee?

Ivan Kružliak (Slovakia).

What channel is Scotland vs Switzerland on?

IBBC One, BBC One Scotland, and BBC iPlayer,

What time is kick-off?

8 pm BST on Wednesday 19 June in Cologne.

Odds

Scotland – 10/3

Draw – 12/5

Switzerland – 9/10

