Euro 2024 Match Preview – Germany vs Scotland

Euro 2024 gets underway with a cracker in Munich this evening as host nation Germany takes on Scotland at the Allianz Arena.

Here is everything you need to know about the tournament’s first fixture.

Form

Germany: LWWDW

After a dismal year that saw Hansi Flick become the first Germany manager ever to be sacked, Die Mannschaft have begun to rebuild under Julian Nagelsmann after a false start. Germany suffered a record six defeats in 2023 but have bounced back to go unbeaten in four since the turn of the year, a run that includes morale-boosting wins over the Netherlands and France.

Kai Havertz has returned to an attacking role after a brief experiment at left-back and the Arsenal forward will battle with Niclas Füllkrug to lead the line. The late-blooming latter has scored 11 goals in 16 caps since his debut, aged 29, in 2022.

Toni Kroos is back in what will be a farewell tournament for the midfielder who will call time on his decorated career after Euro 2024. The 34-year-old will hope to sign off with the one trophy that has eluded him to date, with Germany set to be contenders on home soil.

Kroos’ return has seen Joshua Kimmich return to full-back, while Germany’s hopes will be built on the gifted young duo of Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala.

Scotland: DLLWD

One win in nine – against minnows Gibraltar – is hardly idealistic preparation for Scotland but Steve Clarke’s team will go into this tournament with nothing to lose. Scotland have never progressed out of the group stage at a major tournament but reached Euro 2024 impressively, securing wins over Spain and Norway.

Scott McTominay scored seven goals during the qualification campaign with the Manchester United midfielder allowed licence to get forward from an energetic midfield, that also includes the all-action John McGinn, who has 18 goals for his country.

Centre-forward is an area of concern for the Tartan Army after Lyndon Dykes was ruled out of the tournament through injury. Che Adams or Lawrence Shankland are expected to start, with the latter named Scotland Players’ Player of the Year in 2023-24 after scoring 31 goals for Hearts.

Last Meeting

Scotland 2-3 Germany, September 7th 2015, Euro 2016 qualification

Scotland’s spirited performance was not enough to earn a result as Germany damaged their hopes of reaching Euro 2016. Scotland twice fought back to equalise before half-time after a double from Thomas Muller for the visitors, with a Mats Hummels own goal and James McArthur levelling the score.

However, Ilkay Gundogan scored a winner to earn Germany three points at Hampden Park.

Predicted Lineups

Germany: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.

Scotland: Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; Ralston, McTominay, Gilmour, Robertson; McGinn, Christie; Shankland.

Who is the referee?

Clément Turpin (France).

What channel is Germany vs Scotland on?

This match will be shown on ITV and STV. It can also be streamed via ITV X and the STV Player.

What time is kick-off?

The opening match of Euro 2024 kicks off at 8 pm BST on Friday 14 June 2024.

Odds

Germany – 1/4

Draw – 5/1

Scotland – 11/1

