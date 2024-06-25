Euro 2024: Masked Kylian Mbappe to make return for France-Poland

Kylian Mbappe (C) will start for France in a Euro 2024 match against Poland on Tuesday in Dortmund, Germany. Photo by Filip Singer/EPA-EFE

June 25 (UPI) -- Kylian Mbappe will start for France against Poland in their Euro 2024 matchup, returning from a one-game injury hiatus, France announced Tuesday.

The Group D match will start at noon EDT Tuesday at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. Mbappe broke his nose during France's group-stage-opening win against Austria on June 17 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward, who agreed to join Real Madrid this summer, sat out during France's 0-0 draw with the Netherlands on Friday in Leipzig, Germany.

France and the Netherlands lead Group D with one win and one draw through their two Euro 2024 matches. Austria sits in third, with a win and a loss. Poland is in last, with two losses.

France already qualified for the Round of 16. Tuesday's match against eliminated Poland will air on Fox.