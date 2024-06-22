EURO 2024: Makkelie the referee for decisive Croatia vs Italy

Dutch referee Danny Makkelie has been appointed for Monday’s key EURO 2024 Group B match between Croatia and Italy.

UEFA confirmed on Saturday that Danny Makkelie will be the referee in charge of Croatia-Italy in Leipzig on Monday night, while Rob Dieperink will be the video assistant referee.

Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries, also from the Netherlands, have been appointed as Makkelie’s assistants. Pol van Boekel is the Assistant Video Assistant Referee and Serdar Gözübüyük is the fourth official.

Makkiele, 41, is a part-time police inspector who has already officiated three Champions League games involving Serie A clubs this season: Inter-Benfica in October, Napoli-Union Berlin in November, and Newcastle-Milan in December.

Italy’s national team are unbeaten in three games with Makkelie in charge thanks to two victories and one draw.

The last time the Dutch official refereed an Azzurri match was in the opening EURO 2020 game against Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, which the Azzurri won 3-0.

Italy will qualify for the Round of 16 with a win or a draw against Croatia.