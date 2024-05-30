The Euro 2024 logo is packed full of clever Easter eggs

Euro 2024 logo.

UEFA 2024 begins in two weeks, so you have probably started to see a lot of the Euro 2024 logo around. The vibrant design will be appearing everywhere from promotional pieces to TV graphics to shirt sleeves on the pitch.

At first glance, the logo shows the European Football Championship trophy, the Henri Delaunay cup with the addition of pitch markings and a colourful backdrop. But there is a bunch of little Easter eggs packed into the emblem (we do love nice logo design secrets).

Euro 2024 logo

The design will be appearing everywhere for the duration of the European Championships in Germany from June 14 to July 14, so let's pick the design apart to see what the Euro 2024 logo means.

First, we have the Henri Delaunay cup. Named after UEFA’s first general secretary, who promoted the idea of a European Championship, this is the trophy that's been received by the winning team since 1960. Those aren't random colours behind it. There are 24 of them, representing the 24 teams taking part in the tournament, and the colours themselves are taken from the flags of UEFA’s 55 member associations, a design decision that's also intended to promote diversity.

The shape of the design isn't random either. It depicts the form of the roof of the Berlin's Olympiastadion, which will host the Euro 2024 final on July 14. Other design assets include designs for each of the ten host cities, each showing a famous landmark in similarly vibrant colours.

Euro 2024 host city logos

Berlin's design shows the Brandenburg Gate,while Munich's shows the Frauenkirche and Stuttgart's shows its iconic communications tower, Fernsehturm Stuttgart.

According to UEFA, the Euro 2024 logo and the wider Euro 2024 branding "promotes a Euro where everyone feels welcome and diversity is celebrated." Developed by VMLY&R, the branding was first unveiled with a light-show at the Olympiastadion back in October 2021.

See our pick of the best sports logos for more inspiration (and take a look at the old Red Sox logo for an example of a sports logo gone wrong!) We also have our own golden rules of logo design.