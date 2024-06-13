Euro 2024: He’ll Be Brilliant – Conor Gallagher Backs England Team-mate

England midfielder Conor Gallagher believes that Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi will be brilliant if he starts games for the Three Lions in Euro 2024.

Guehi has travelled to Germany along with his other England team-mates to take part in the tournament that kicks off on Friday.

The 23-year-old could be handed the chance to make his mark at international level in the absence of Harry Maguire – Gareth Southgate’s trusted option in central defence.

Gallagher, who will be an option in midfield, has confidence that the Crystal Palace man will be a hit if he gets opportunities to start matches for the Three Lions.

“I think he’ll be brilliant if he does [play in Germany]”, Gallagher was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Heaping further praise on Guehi, Gallagher added that he is a top man and top player, who has been impressive every time he has played either for his club or for his country.

“Top guy, top player – I couldn’t be happier if he started some games at the tournament.

“He has been brilliant for Palace and England when he has played.”

Since his debut for England in 2022, Guehi has featured in eleven games for Southgate’s team.