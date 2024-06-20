EURO 2024 Liveblog: Spain vs. Italy

Join us for all the build-up and action as it happens from the EURO 2024 showdown between Spain and Italy, as the winners go through to the Round of 16 as group leaders.

It kicks off in Gelsenkirchen at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

Both sides won their opening fixtures, but with Croatia and Albania drawing 2-2, it means the victors here will be automatically qualified for the next phase in top spot.

The Azzurri beat Spain on penalties in the EURO 2020 semi-final, but otherwise lost three of the last four meetings.