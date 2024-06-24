EURO 2024 Liveblog: Croatia vs. Italy

Join us for all the build-up and action as it happens from the EURO 2024 Group B decider, as Italy must avoid defeat with Croatia to go through as runners-up.

It kicks off at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT) in Leipzig, with Spain and Albania playing at the same time in Dusseldorf.

A point would suffice to ensure the Azzurri reach the Round of 16 in second place, where they would be paired with Switzerland.

Defeat means they’d have to wait and see if they were among the four best-placed teams in third.