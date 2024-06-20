EURO 2024 Live: Spain vs Italy – reactions and post-match show

Follow Football Italia’s post-match show from the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenchirken after Italy’s loss to Spain in the second Round of the EURO 2024 group stage.

Italy lost 1-0 to Spain on Thursday, but the result doesn’t say everything about the Azzurri’s performance. Luciano Spalletti’s men struggled for the whole match and had to thank Gigio Donnarumma for the many key saves.

Nico Williams was understandably named the man of the match as he not only forced Riccardo Calafiori to an own goal in the second half but also beat Giovanni Di Lorenzo several times down the Azzurri right flank.

Italy’s hopes of qualifying for the Round of 16 are still alive. A draw against Croatia in the final group stage game next week will be enough to qualify them for the knockout phase.

Wayne Girard joins Lorenzo Bettoni in Gelsenchirken to analyse Italy’s loss to Spain. Follow our post-match show and join the debate by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

The live stream will start at around 23.40 CET.