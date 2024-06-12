Euro 2024 LIVE: Latest news and updates ahead of tournament as England receive fitness boost

Euro 2024 will finally get underway this Friday when hosts Germany face Scotland in Munich in a mouthwatering opening fixture.

Having finalised their squads late last week, all 24 teams have now arrived in Germany to step up their preparations, including England as they look to shake off the disappointment of a 1-0 defeat to Iceland ahead of their opener against Serbia on Sunday evening.

Gareth Southgate received positive news on Tuesday as all 26 of his players took part in training, including England’s biggest fitness concern, Luke Shaw. Scotland also got a left-back boost as Andy Robertson was fit enough to train following his injury scare on Monday.

Injuries have already bitten a number of teams with Netherlands star Frenkie de Jong ruled out of the tournament thanks to an ankle injury and Poland’s talisman Robert Lewandowski not expected to be fit enough to feature in his country’s first match.

John Stones not attending training

10:31 , Mike Jones

John Stones isn’t training with the England team today due to illness. The Manchester City centre-back was taken off at half-time in the warm-up defeat to Iceland but has seemingly overcome a potential knock.

He is feeling unwell though which has kept him out of today’s session.

John Stones not attending England training today, through illness. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) June 12, 2024

10:27 , Mike Jones

Gelsenkirchen police said this week: “It is just the England game which will have the low-strength beer.

“Fans are not allowed to drink alcohol in the city’s main square, Heinrich-Konig-Platz. An England fan with a can or bottle of beer in the square will be asked to put it away, or it will be taken away. They will not immediately be arrested.

“The square will be a fan zone for other games in the city, but not for England. Fans can however drink alcohol in the city’s bars and in a fan zone for England fans at the racecourse.”

10:21 , Mike Jones

England fans will only be allowed to buy low-alcohol beer at their opening Euro 2024 match with Serbia on Sunday after the fixture was identified as “high risk” by German authorities.

The full-strength Bitburger Premium lager (4.8%) usually served inside the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen has been replaced by a 2.5% alternative in a bid to keep a lid on potential disturbances at the game, and fans will only be allowed to buy two pints at a time.

More than 1,000 police officers will be deployed in a major security operation amid fears of trouble between supporters.

10:15 , Mike Jones

Spain’s dressing room is filled with leaders and their biggest asset at Euro 2024 this month will be the strong bonds between the players, midfielder Pedri said.

Spain’s young and talented core of players have worked extensively with manager Luis de la Fuente, who was part of the national team’s youth set-up between 2013 and 2022 before taking charge of the senior team.

10:09 , Mike Jones

Spain’s dressing room is filled with leaders and their biggest asset at Euro 2024 this month will be the strong bonds between the players, midfielder Pedri said.

“I think that these last few days we have talked about it, that the greatest asset we have is that we are a team, we are a family both on and off the field,” Barcelona’s Pedri told reporters on Tuesday.

“The leader is the team as a whole. There are many players that are captains that help us a lot, they act as leaders, but I think the big difference with all the teams is that we are a team and there is no leader who stands out from the rest.”

England’s Euro 2024 Squad Numbers

10:03 , Mike Jones

1 Jordan Pickford

2 Kyle Walker

3 Luke Shaw

4 Declan Rice

5 John Stones

6 Marc Guehi

7 Bukayo Saka

8 Trent Alexander-Arnold

9 Harry Kane

10 Jude Bellingham

11 Phil Foden

12 Kieran Trippier

13 Aaron Ramsdale

14 Ezri Konsa

15 Lewis Dunk

16 Conor Gallagher

17 Ivan Toney

18 Anthony Gordon

19 Ollie Watkins

20 Jarrod Bowen

21 Eberechi Eze

22 Joe Gomez

23 Dean Henderson

24 Cole Palmer

25 Adam Wharton

26 Kobbie Mainoo

10:00 , Mike Jones

England have confirmed their squad numbers for Euro 2024, after Gareth Southgate finalised his 26-man group with Uefa on Friday night.

The head coach initially selected 33 players in his preliminary group before cutting the likes of James Maddison, Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish to leave himself with a largely inexperienced, though individually exciting, group to head to Germany with.

Plans for a positive sendoff went somewhat awry when the Three Lions lost 1-0 at Wembley to Iceland on Friday night, with Southgate confirming his chosen 26 to Uefa shortly after the match - and the FA have now confirmed the numbers each player will wear while away.

Gareth Southgate’s ruthless cull of old favourites is the gamble that will define his England career

09:52 , Mike Jones

Every tournament squad requires an England manager to make one or two hard choices, the odd tense conversation with a loyal lieutenant to give bad news, delivering a quick bullet to the temple. But the body count this time was like something from an episode of Squid Game.

Gareth Southgate left out Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips and Ben Chilwell when he chose his initial 33; he chopped Jack Grealish, James Maddison and the half-fit Harry Maguire when he decided his final 26. Throw in others who have lost their places, like Mason Mount and Eric Dier, and Southgate has culled nearly 400 caps’ worth of experience since the World Cup 18 months ago.

There are 12 tournament debutants in the Euro 2024 squad, compared to only three in Qatar; the median number of caps has dropped from 23 to 12. The most common criticism of Southgate’s eight-year reign has been his faith in the same old players – loyalty to a fault – yet this squad is at the other extreme. Crystal Palace finished the season with an impressive seven-game unbeaten run and four of their players have been parachuted in.

Tom Heaton impressed with England set-up under Gareth Southgate

09:47 , Mike Jones

Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton has joined up witht he Three Lions’ training squad having worked under Gareth Southgate on numerous occasions – including travelling to the 2019 Nations League finals. He has been impressed by the way the manager he has taken things on after Euro 2016.

“I sort of predated Gareth, before he was England manager and then I was there for quite a bit of his sort of first few years, so I’ve seen him all the way through, really,” Heaton said.

“He’s just shifted the culture, really. I think he shifted the whole outlook, the whole feel from the country, really and even you guys (in the media).

“He sort of brought everyone in together, so that’s how it’s changed. I think what’s that given for the lads is a little bit freedom to go and perform.

“I think we’ve seen that over the last few years. We’ve gone close, there’s been some really good performances and there’s a real good feel to the England team at the minute.

“Of course there’s expectation because we’ve got a good side but you’ve got to embrace that and I think you can see that at the minute.

“We’ve got fantastic players, everyone’s hungry to be in the shirt and, of course, we’re going to try and make it successful.”

09:41 , Mike Jones

Tom Heaton tasted England’s lowest low as part of the Euro 2016 set-up and is full of praise for the way Gareth Southgate has shifted the culture, having returned to the fold as a training goalkeeper.

Eyebrows were raised on Monday when the Football Association announced that the 38-year-old would be joining the national team in Germany as part of the training group.

Heaton won the last of his three caps in 2017 and spent last season as third-choice goalkeeper at Manchester United, but Southgate believes his experience and outlook will boost England.

Barnes doesn’t think England are favourites to win Euros

09:35 , Mike Jones

John Barnes considers France as the team to beat and does not agree that only victory in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on July 14 would be considered a success for England.

“I don’t think England are the favourites, so why should they win it?” he said. “I don’t see why Gareth gets criticised at all because he’s maximised the potential of the team.

“With a bit of luck we can win it and I don’t think there’s pressure on him at all because everybody knows this is his last tournament and if he was staying, there would be lots more pressure on him.

“If you’re asking if England can win it, yes we can. I would make us one of the favourites, but not the outright favourites. If we get knocked out before the quarter-finals then of course that will be disappointing, but I don’t think that will happen.”

09:29 , Mike Jones

John Barnes does not believe England head coach Gareth Southgate will bow to public pressure over team selection at Euro 2024.

There has been a clamour for Southgate to accommodate as many of his world-class offensive talents as possible in his starting line-up for the tournament in Germany, with attack-minded players starring at club level both at home and abroad.

Barnes, who won 79 England caps between 1983 and 1995, told the PA news agency: “I don’t look at individuals at all, I look at the balance of the team. Gareth has to resist the urge to play all his attacking players.

“And of course what’s going to happen when he leaves someone out? He’s going to get criticised. Why didn’t he play and why didn’t he play?

“But Gareth is strong enough to understand that and the fans have to support him.”

Euro 2024 predictions: Winner, Golden Boot, breakout star and more

09:22 , Mike Jones

Euro 2024 is upon us, as Germany hosts its first major men’s tournament since 2006 – with the national team seeking its first trophy in a decade.

Some fancy Julian Nagelsmann’s team to defy expectations on home soil, while there is naturally significant faith in France, as the 2018 world champions and 2022 runners-up.

Can England finally get over the line under Gareth Southgate, three years after losing the delayed Euro 2020 final to Italy at Wembley? And if so, will Harry Kane claim his second international Golden Boot?

Or will a younger star steal the spotlight, as clubs and coaches around Europe keep an eye out for the ‘next big thing’ in the summer transfer market?

Below, we predict the teams, players and moments that could define Euro 2024. Without further ado...

Double delight for Conor Bradley in Northern Ireland win

09:16 , Mike Jones

Conor Bradley fired Northern Ireland to a 2-0 friendly win over Andorra in Murcia.

Bradley registered his first senior brace with goals in the 16th and 23rd minutes, but Michael O’Neill’s men could not add to that lead despite clear chances for Callum Marshall and Jamal Lewis before half-time.

As expected, Northern Ireland bossed possession but the extra goals O’Neill would no doubt have hoped to see his men conjure against opposition ranked 91 places below them did not materialise after the break.

Euro 2024 injuries: Which players are out of this summer’s tournament and who is racing to be fit?

09:10 , Luke Baker

As another packed season of club football comes to an end, the European Championship in Germany is fast approaching.

The summer tournament bookends a busy 2023/24 season and one that has seen repeated calls for action regarding fixture congestion and player welfare.

So it is no surprise that several important players are set to miss Euro 2024 through injury, with many others battling to be fit in time for the opening round of group games, which begins on 14 June.

Everything is against Scotland at Euro 2024 - except one key factor

09:02 , Luke Baker

Steve Clarke does NOT endorse this article - and that’s fine, we’ll get back to Steve Clarke in a moment. In case you hadn’t heard, Scotland are heading to just a second men’s major international tournament in 26 years.

After the subdued, Covid-resticted taste-test of Euro 2020 three years ago, Euro 2024 in Germany is the real deal: the Tartan Army will be back, released onto the continent in their tens of thousands and in full voice, buoyant after a qualification campaign that taught a nation how to dream again. Nothing could possibly lessen the excitement now. Nothing.

Hang on though. Injuries to who? One win since when? Germany are finally themselves again? Steady on. This wasn’t going to be easy, but squeezing past the minnows of Gibraltar in a friendly last week did not suggest Scotland will be going to the Euros on a wave of optimism.

Clarke was hardly echoing the hubris of Ally MacLeod in 1978 when the Scotland manager took a pop at “negative Normans” in the press. “What’s there to be negative about? Why not just relax and enjoy it,” he said. “I just don’t understand why anybody would be negative about a second European Championships in a row.”

Read Jamie Braidwood’s full analysis of Scotland’s situation ahead of the Euros:

Euro 2024 fitness boost for England as Luke Shaw and John Stones train

09:00 , Luke Baker

Luke Shaw and John Stones trained as England’s Euro 2024 preparations stepped up on Tuesday.

Gareth Southgate has been dealing with fitness issues and absentees in the build-up to this summer’s tournament.

But all 26 players trained on Tuesday as England went through their paces for the first time since arriving in Germany the previous night.

