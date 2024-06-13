Euro 2024 LIVE: Latest England news and Scotland updates on eve of tournament opener vs Germany

The buildup to Euro 2024 is almost complete and the tournament itself is just one day away, with Germany playing Scotland on Friday night and 22 other nations following suit in the days and weeks ahead.

For England it’s now about final preparations and ensuring Gareth Southgate’s starters are in peak form, with one notable absence in John Stones missing training on Wednesday. The centre-back is expected to be a cornerstone of the Three Lions’ hopes, with Trent Alexander-Arnold thought to be starting in midfield in the opening game.

Meanwhile, the manager himself has already suggested he could depart the job if England are not successful this summer, following a couple of near misses beforehand.

Follow below for all the latest news updates regarding England, Scotland and the rest of the tournament participants on Thursday, ahead of the eagerly anticipated start of the Euros.

Euro 2024 latest news

Scotland face hosts Germany in Friday night’s opening game at Euro 2024

John Stones missed training on Wednesday

History within reach for Scotland at Euro 2024 despite tough draw

11:50 , Mike Jones

Scotland’s aim in this summer’s European Championship in Germany has been well-publicised and some may say is less than onerous.

Steve Clarke’s side will look to become the first men’s team in dark blue to qualify out of their group to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament.

It will be Scotland’s fourth attempt to do so at a Euros following unsuccessful sojourns in 1992, 1996 and 2020 and to achieve their goal they will probably have to get at least one win in a group that includes hosts Germany, Switzerland and Hungary.

History within reach for Scotland at Euro 2024 despite tough draw

Gareth Southgate makes major admission on his England future – if they don’t win Euro 2024

11:40 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate has admitted Euro 2024 is likely his “last chance” to win a trophy as England manager and that he will probably leave his post if he does not lead them to glory in Germany.

Southgate has been in charge of the national team for eight years, leading them to a semi-final at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the final of Euro 2020, before a quarter-final exit at the hands of France at the Qatar World Cup 18 months ago.

The Football Association would like Southgate to continue his role beyond his contract’s expiry in December and take England to the 2026 World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico. But the manager says he must win the Euros to keep his job, or else the pressure on his shoulders will grow too heavy.

Gareth Southgate makes major admission on England future – if they don’t win Euros

‘If we don’t win, I won’t be here any more’ admits Gareth Southgate

11:30 , Mike Jones

“If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here any more,” Gareth Southgate told German newspaper Bild. “So maybe it is the last chance. I think around half the national coaches leave after a tournament — that’s the nature of international football.

“I’ve been here almost eight years now and we’ve come close. You can’t constantly put yourself in front of the public and say, ‘A little more please’, as at some point people lose faith. If we want to be a great team and I want to be a top coach, you must deliver in big moments.”

Another Netherlands rebuild has gone wrong - can Cody Gakpo save them at Euro 2024?

11:20 , Mike Jones

As recently as 18 months ago, Netherlands were within a couple of penalty kicks of the World Cup semi-finals. It didn’t quite happen, the Battle of Lusail ending in shootout defeat for them against Argentina after an epic late comeback in 90 minutes, but the Dutch looked back.

Or back on the right path, at least, after missing the 2018 tournament and Euro 2016 altogether. In between those failures and their oh-so-close moment in Qatar, Euro 2020 wasn’t much better: a last-16 exit to Czech Republic was tame in the extreme.

The winter World Cup, then, was their comeback moment, the stage-setter for future Dutch improvements and a team which would grow together, progress in time-honoured national team fashion, become challengers once more. Euro 2024 was to be the tournament where they approached a peak.

Another Netherlands rebuild has gone wrong - can Gakpo save them at Euro 2024?

From Hampden to Munich: the vital issue driving Scotland fan’s walk to Euro 2024

11:10 , Mike Jones

What lengths would you go to in order to support your country at a major tournament? Would you walk 500 miles? And then 500 more? When Craig Ferguson arrives in Munich on the eve of Euro 2024, the 20-year-old from Paisley will have walked 1,000 miles in 41 days across six countries to support Scotland in Germany and fulfil a lifelong dream.

But for Ferguson, an epic challenge has been fuelled by a greater cause. After departing Hampden on 5 May in his kilt and Scotland top, with only a pack of additional clothes and supplies strapped to his back, his long days on the road have been driven by raising funds for men’s mental health and male suicide prevention charities.

There has been a close source of inspiration, too. The idea of walking from Hampden to Munich came from one of Ferguson’s best mates, whose dad took his own life while they were teenagers in high school.

The vital issue driving Scotland fan’s walk to Euro 2024

FA to fund police over online abuse of England players

11:00 , Karl Matchett

The Football Association (FA) will provide funding to the police to aid in the prosecution of individuals who abuse England’s players on social media, the governing body’s CEO Mark Bullingham said ahead of Euro 2024.

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were targets of racist online abuse after they missed spot-kicks in a 3-2 shootout loss to Italy in the final of the previous edition of the tournament.

In 2022, a British teenager was sentenced to six weeks in prison for racially abusing Rashford after the final, while a man who live-streamed himself racially abusing the trio on Facebook was jailed for 10 weeks.

“Now we are doing things differently,” Bullingham told the media. “In the past what we did was put together all the data, effectively an evidence pack, to give to the police to prosecute. But this time we have gone a stage further where we are actually funding a unit within the British police that will then prosecute.”

More here on the FA’s approach:

FA to fund police over online abuse of England players

What time do Germany play Scotland at Euro 2024?

10:45 , Karl Matchett

Euro 2024 has finally arrived and Germany from tomorrow play hosts to the continent, opening up the month-long event with a Group A clash against Scotland.

Confidence has been building among the Germans that they are peaking at the right time after a turbulent period under Julian Nagelsmann, with some key players looking in strong form and the return of Toni Kroos boosting their elite quality in the ranks.

As for the Scots, Steve Clarke has had to overcome a number of setbacks but being at the tournament is already a big sign of progress - and with three potentially getting through to the knockouts from the four-nation group stage, the head coach will know it’s not necessarily all about tonight’s result.

Even so, they’ll want to show they are ready to take on the best and cause an upset, with the eyes of the world on Munich on day one.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Is Germany vs Scotland on TV tomorrow? Time, channel and how to watch

Euro 2024 latest news LIVE

10:30 , Karl Matchett

Wholesome content to pass on to anybody you feel might benefit:

As new research reveals more than 1.9million over 65s will be watching the biggest football tournament alone this summer, Asda has announced the launch of “Nanzones” - the first-ever football fanzones designed for elderly people to gather, socialise and enjoy the sport together.

With traditional fanzones often overwhelmingly populated by more boisterous crowds, in a bid to combat loneliness and isolation, the new dedicated Nanzone spaces have been specially created to cater to the older generation to ensure they don’t end up following the football alone at home.

The first Nanzones will open at Asda stores in Watford, Manchester Eastlands and Liverpool Arrow Park on the 20th June for the England vs Denmark game. Each Nanzone will give local elderly people the chance to unite over food, drink and football. The fanzones for senior citizens are completely free to enter and the areas will be decked out with football decorations and refreshments, offering a safe and friendly environment.

Euro 2024 latest news - LIVE

10:15 , Karl Matchett

Remember that octopus who predicted a bunch of results at a tournament a while back? Since then we’ve largely been restricted to fairly boring supercomputers doing the job, along with a flash-in-the-pan collection of llamas, otters, a guinea pig and “Big Head the sea turtle”, which I don’t personally remember but apparently was a thing.

Anyway, this year we can introduce...Walter the orangutan, apparently.

Enjoy.

Watch live: Orangutan predicts Scotland v Germany results at Euro 2024

Euro 2024 latest news LIVE

10:00 , Karl Matchett

We are just under 35 hours away from the first game of Euro 2024 kicking off, which means it’s time for you to get completely up to date with absolutely everything about it.

Fortunately, we’ve done the job for you: our comprehensive previews of each group give you team background, a player to watch from each, odds on group winners and even a prediction. Work your way through this bunch:

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Group E

Group F

Euro 2024 injuries: Which players are out of this summer’s tournament

09:45 , Karl Matchett

Stars including Serge Gnabry, David Alaba and Gavi were already ruled out due to ACL tears and muscle injuries even prior to the squads being announced, while Luke Shaw was included but faces a race to be fit for England’s tournament opener against Serbia on 16 June.

Others suffered the distressing process of being called up for the Euros - only to then either suffer injuries or assessments which suggest they won’t be able to play a full part, and have since been axed.

Here is a run-down of those players who are confirmed to be missing the tournament through injuries suffered since the squads were announced, as well as several others who are in a race against time to be fit for the group stages...

Euro 2024 injuries: Which players are out of this summer’s tournament?

Everything is against Scotland at Euro 2024 – except one key factor

09:30 , Karl Matchett

Steve Clarke does NOT endorse this article – and that’s fine, we’ll get back to Steve Clarke in a moment. In case you hadn’t heard, Scotland are heading to just a second men’s major international tournament in 26 years. After the subdued, Covid-restricted taste-test of Euro 2020 three years ago, Euro 2024 in Germany is the real deal: the Tartan Army will be back, released onto the continent in their tens of thousands and in full voice, buoyant after a qualification campaign that taught a nation how to dream again. Nothing could possibly lessen the excitement now. Nothing.

Hang on though. Injuries to who? One win since when? Germany are finally themselves again? Steady on. This wasn’t going to be easy, but squeezing past the minnows of Gibraltar in a friendly last week did not suggest Scotland will be going to the Euros on a wave of optimism. Clarke was hardly echoing the hubris of Ally MacLeod in 1978 when the Scotland manager took a pop at “negative Normans” in the press. “What’s there to be negative about? Why not just relax and enjoy it,” he said. “I just don’t understand why anybody would be negative about a second European Championships in a row.”

Clarke is not wrong – but there are, admittedly, some big issues ahead of Friday night’s opener against the hosts.

Jamie Braidwood is on location in Germany - and assesses Scotland’s challenges and prospects ahead of their first game:

Everything is against Scotland at Euro 2024 – except one key factor

From Jesse to Jude: Tracing the four stages of Gareth Southgate’s England evolution

09:20 , Karl Matchett

England have come a long way since Gareth Southgate’s first game as England manager, back in a distant dream when Joe Hart was in goal, Gary Cahill was the defensive rock and Theo Walcott was on the wing.

It hasn’t been quick, and it hasn’t been linear, but England are now a much better side than the one Roy Hodgson watched fall off a cliff at Euro 2016. Following England still ends in crushing disappointment, obviously. But now that disappointment comes with feelings of hope and pride and excitement about the next time, rather than a soul-crushing bout of existential dread.

That’s progress. England used to meet top-tier nations in knockout games with a defensive gameplan and hope that one of their superstars would do something special. Now they go toe to toe with the best, players pass the ball to each other confidently, in tight spaces, and try to impose their way. That’s progress too.

Yet this might be the end game – Southgate needs to win Euro 2024 or his journey is surely over. Can he harness the learnings of past tournaments to finally win one? Ahead of what might be his last hurrah, we trace the evolution of Southgate’s England from a humble qualifier back in 2016 through four eras to, perhaps, their final destination in Germany this summer.

Lawrence Ostlere’s epic delve into the history and progression of the Three Lions under Southgate:

From Jesse to Jude: The four stages of Gareth Southgate’s England evolution

FA has ‘succession plan’ already in place for Gareth Southgate’s England exit

09:10 , Karl Matchett

The Football Association haven’t yet spoken to any potential successors to Gareth Southgate, nor received any approaches for the England manager, but say a succession plan is in place. The 53-year-old has strongly suggested he will leave the role after Euro 2024 unless the team wins the competition, and even that may not keep him in the job. The FA will still seek to review the tournament as a whole no matter what happens, and would naturally be keen to keep Southgate on. That is a sentiment shared by the squad.

Should that still see Southgate leave, Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe has been seen as the first-choice replacement, with Graham Potter also a strong consideration. FA chief executive Mark Bullingham nevertheless answered “no” when asked about talks with any prospective successor, in a press conference on the first day of media duties at England’s base camp in Blankenheim.

More on Southgate’s future from Miguel Delaney:

FA has ‘succession plan’ already in place for Gareth Southgate’s England exit

Euro 2024 latest news LIVE

08:53 , Karl Matchett

Good morning and welcome to the final pre-tournament day of buildup towards Euro 2024!

We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates and news here on the Independent, including England team briefings, player access later in the afternoon - and of course all the buildup towards Scotland facing Germany tomorrow night.

Stay tuned - the Euros are just around the corner.