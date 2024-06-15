EURO 2024 Live: Italy vs. Albania pre-match show on Football Italia

Luciano Spalletti’s Italy will make their EURO 2024 debut against Albania this evening at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

Football Italia will follow the match with our classic live blog and with pre and post-match shows on our YouTube channel.

Wayne Girard will host the shows with Football Italia editor Lorenzo Bettoni reporting from the Westfalenstadion.

The pre-match show starts at 19:40 CET, while the post-match will go live circa one hour after full-time.

You can interact and share your thoughts and questions through the YouTube chat.

Follow the Italy-Albania pre-match show below from 19:40 CET.