EURO 2024 line-ups and updates: Spain vs. Croatia

Spain start Alvaro Morata with Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, but have problems in defence, as they face the extraordinary Croatia midfield including Luka Modric.

It kicks off at the Olympiastadion in Berlin at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

They are in Italy’s EURO 2024 group and this result will be on the Azzurri’s mind as they take on Albania this evening.

As expected, Aymeric Laporte is out injured, so Robin Le Normand and Nacho step into central defence, while Alvaro Morata is the old man flanked by young starlets Yamal and Williams.

Croatia’s greatest strength is in midfield with captain Modric, ex-Inter pair Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic.

Spain: Unai Simon; Carvajal, LeNormand, Nacho, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Nico Williams

Croatia: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Majer, Budimir, Kramaric

Post navigation

Sheffield United's Ahmedhodzic on Atalanta radar