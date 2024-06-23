Euro 2024 knockout stages: What every country needs to qualify on final group matchday

The Euro 2024 group stage has now reached crunch time.

While several nations have already booked their places in the knockout stages, the majority of sides are still waiting on confirmation of their passage to the last 16.

For some, reaching the knockouts seems rather straightforward, but for others it will be a gruelling final matchday filled with nerves, trepidation and drama. It promises to be a riveting week.

Here is what every country needs to achieve in their final game to reach the Euro 2024 knockout stages.

Group A

Germany: The tournament hosts have already booked their place in the last 16 after victories over Scotland and Hungary. They will finish in the top two regardless of the outcome of their final match, but beating Switzerland would mean they top Group A.

Switzerland: If Switzerland manage even a point against Germany, they will be guaranteed to finish second, with that position also guaranteed if Scotland fail to win in their clash. If they lose and Scotland win then second place will be decided by goal difference, but a win for Switzerland would see them top Group A.

Scotland: The Tartan Army realistically need to win their final game to progress to the last 16 and will finish Group A on four points if they can beat Hungary. However, their poor goal difference makes a second-placed finish unlikely. A defeat ends Scotland's Euro 2024 journey.

Hungary: Despite losing both their group games, Hungary still harbour slim hopes of reaching the knockouts. However, they can only finish as one of the best performing third-placed sides and need to beat Scotland to have a chance of doing that.

Group B

Spain: Having won their opening two matches without conceding, Spain have topped the group. Nothing can change that now.

Italy: The reigning champions will finish as runners-up if they beat or draw with Croatia in their final match. However, Italy will be knocked out of the competition if they lose to Croatia and Albania beat Spain.

Albania: The tournament's second-lowest ranked side can still finish second in Group B, but they need to beat Spain and Croatia to beat Italy, while also bettering Croatia's goal difference - or goals scored if goal difference is equal. Albania won't reach the last 16 if they lose and a draw is unlikely to be enough.

Croatia: If Albania fail to beat Spain and Croatia can beat Italy, they will finish second in Group B. However, if Croatia draw and Albania manage a point or more, or they lose, they will be out of the competition.

Group C

England: If the Three Lions avoid defeat to Slovenia and Denmark don't beat Serbia, they will reach the last 16. England will top the group with victory or if they draw and finish the group with a greater goal difference than the side in second.

Denmark: If Denmark beat Serbia in their final game, they will reach the last 16. They can top the group if they beat Serbia and England draw with Slovenia - providing they have a superior goal difference. However, if Slovenia avoid defeat against England and Denmark lose to Serbia, they will be out.

Slovenia: Victory would guarantee Slovenia's place in the last 16 after successive draws so far and they will even top the group if they win and Denmark fail to triumph against Serbia. If Slovenia and Denmark both win, their position as first and second will be decided by goal difference.

Serbia: Serbia can reach the last 16 for certain if they beat Denmark and Slovenia don't beat England, but they will crash out if they lose - or if they draw and Slovenia don't lose.

Group D

Netherlands: Victory or a draw with Austria would ensure a last 16 place for the Dutch and they will win the group should they beat Austria and France fail to beat Poland. The Netherlands and France will be split on goal difference and then goals scored should they both win their final matches.

France: A draw would be enough to secure a top-two finish for France should Austria beat or draw with the Netherlands. Victory would guarantee safe passage to the last 16 and they will top the group if they better the Netherlands' points tally or goal difference.

Austria: If Austria beat the Netherlands, then they will finish in the top two. They will top the group with victory should France fail to beat Poland. Should Austria draw and France lose, then they will finish third having lost to the French in the opening game.

Poland: There is no way that Poland can reach the last 16 now.

Group E

Romania: With all four teams in Group E locked on three points, Romania will guarantee their place in the top two by avoiding defeat to Slovakia. They'll win the group with victory if Belgium don't beat Ukraine. In the case of two draws, Romania will top the standings if they score more goals in their tie than the Red Devils. They would exit the competition with a defeat and if Ukraine avoid a loss.

Belgium: Having put their shock loss to Slovakia behind them, Belgium know they will seal an automatic qualification spot if they avoid defeat to Ukraine. However, the Red Devils can still be eliminated if they lose and Romania avoid defeat.

Slovakia: Slovakia can register a top-two finish with a win over Slovakia and will finish third if they draw, which will almost certainly be enough to go through.

Ukraine: Top spot is also still open to Ukraine, who can claim that position by beating Belgium and Romania failing to beat Slovakia.

Portugal: Following two victories over Czechia and Turkey, Portugal are safely through to the last 16 and can rotate and rest players in their final Group F outing against Georgia.

Turkey: Joining the Selecao would be Turkey if they avoid defeat to Czechia. However, if they lose and Georgia stun Portugal, Arda Guler and co will exit the competition.

Czechia: Czechia can overhaul Turkey with a win to claim second place. However, if Georgia also beat Portugal, the two nations would have to be separated in second and third by goal difference, goals scored, disciplinary points and European qualifiers rankings.

Georgia: Georgia have the toughest task at hand given they have to beat Portugal. They must record victory and overhaul Czechia on the stipulations outlined above, but won't reach the last 16 if they lose or if they drawn and Czechia avoid defeat.